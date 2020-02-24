LONDON: SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest article on roadblocks in the supply chain of the automotive industry.

The automotive sector is considered to be one of the promising industries in terms of technological growth and innovation. But companies are exposed to several challenges that are related to the supply chain in one way or the other. The complexity of the supply chain makes it imperative for companies in the automotive industry to enhance their supply chain management systems. Strategic supply chain management, therefore, must be the top priority for organizations.

At SpendEdge, we understand that supply chain management is crucial for companies to strive in the market. Therefore, we have highlighted the key supply chain management challenges facing companies.

Top Supply Chain Challenges that are Impacting Automotive Industry

Overstocked inventories

Companies operating in the automotive industry at times undertake extensive production. This results in over-stocking, thereby, creating a major challenge for companies. Estimating the demand accurately and maintaining a balance in the product and supply could help companies make better production decisions.

Rising recalls

Just-in-time operations

Incorporating just-in-time strategies to the supply chain is a major challenge for companies in the automotive industry. Companies require complete visibility of each aspect of their supply chain and access to vital data to create a plan for future growth. Automating processes and improving visibility at each stage could help companies to minimize costs and other losses

