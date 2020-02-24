The diabetic pens market is poised to grow by USD 3.41 billionduring 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Diabetic Pens Market Analysis Report by Product (Reusable diabetic pens and Disposable diabetic pens), Geographic Segmentation (North America, Europe, Asia and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of diabetes. In addition, the introduction of low-priced insulin injection pens is anticipated to boost the growth of the diabetic pens market.

The number of new cases of diabetes is increasing around the globe despite the growing awareness about the causes of diabetes. Obesity is one of the major causes of diabetes. The number of obese patients in regions such as North America is high. The high prevalence of diabetes in Canada has made it a chronic condition among citizens of all ages. In the European Union, the elderly population is more prone to diabetes. Factors such as smoking and a sedentary lifestyle in addition to obesity are leading to an increase in the prevalence of diabetes in countries such as India. Thus, the increasing prevalence of diabetes is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Diabetic Pens Market Companies:

AstraZeneca Plc

AstraZeneca Plc operates the business under the Biopharmaceuticals segment. The company offers BYDUREON Pen, which is a non-insulin pen used to treat type 2 diabetes in adults.

Becton Dickinson and Co.

Becton Dickinson and Co. offers products through the following business units: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The company offers BD Vystra, which is a disposable pen used by diabetic patients.

Biocon Ltd.

Biocon Ltd. operates under various business segments, namely Small Molecules, Biologics, and Branded Formulations. The company offers INSUPen, which is a reusable insulin pen that can deliver insulin doses from 1 unit (0.01mL) to 60 units (0.60 mL) in increments of 1 unit.

Companion Medical Inc.

Companion Medical Inc. offers products through the following business segments: InPen and Healthcare Professionals. The company offers InPen, which combines innovative diabetes management app with Bluetooth-enabled pen injector to simplify the constant tracking, monitoring, and calculating required for insulin therapy.

Digital Medics Pty. Ltd.

Digital Medics Pty. Ltd. offers products through the Digital Insulin Pen business segment. Digital Insulin Pen is a diabetic pen, which can deliver insulin in increments of 0.1 unit.

Diabetic Pens Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Reusable diabetic pens

Disposable diabetic pens

Diabetic Pens Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

