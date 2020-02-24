SpendEdge has been monitoring the global building materials market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 200 billion between 2018-2023 at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The Global Building Materials Market Procurement Intelligence Report, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend.

This spend growth will be primarily driven by an exponentially rising demand for green building materials. This demand is the result of the growing focus of organizations on the construction of infrastructure with sustainable materials to reduce their carbon footprint.

The increase in the frequency of the construction of commercial spaces and healthcare facilities across the countries in APAC is contributing to spend growth in the building materials market in this region. The adoption of the Making it In America initiative is resulting in an increase in the construction of manufacturing facilities, which is driving demand in the cement segment of the building materials market in this region.

The Top Building Materials Suppliers Enlisted in this Report:

The prevalence of protectionist trade policies pertaining to a majority of raw materials will propel the manufacturing costs of building materials that include costs of raw materials such as silica, pet coke, and limestone. Suppliers tend to hike the prices of building materials to compensate for the increase in the manufacturing costs. Considering this probability, this report has listed the top building materials suppliers, SLA agreement insights, and the selection and negotiation strategies that buyers must undertake to achieve optimal and cost-effective procurement in this market.

CEMEX SAB- Buyers are advised to undertake a collaborative approach with this supplier for the management of inventory which is a highly recommended measure for avoiding stock-outs and limiting budget overruns. Buyers must assess the VMI capabilities of this supplier that can testify its ability to help buyers to reduce their inventory carrying costs, provide opportunities to expedite project completion, and focus all the efforts toward core operations. In certain instances, VMI capabilities can help suppliers to lower their inventory carrying costs by nearly 15%.

HeidelbergCement- Considering raw material price inflation as a significant spend accelerator for buyers, it is prudent of them to assess the level of adoption of the commodity swap hedging technique by this supplier. However, during such initiatives, suppliers must ensure a balance between inventory holding costs to reduce their overall OPEX.

Sika AG- Buyers are advised to adopt the volume-based pricing model while negotiating with this supplier. Adoption of this pricing model will benefit buyers with reducing the requirement to monitor changes in commodity prices, as prices of the product remain relatively the same during the contract period, reducing management efforts. It will also help buyers in managing budgets, as prices are fixed for the duration of the contract.

