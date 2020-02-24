Web Presence: National Floors Direct Rolls Out Brand New Website Redesign

ASTORIA, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2020 / Technology is an integral part of modern life, affecting everything from communication to business. One of the most advantageous effects of technology for consumers is the ability to conveniently research and connect with businesses and brands from the comfort of home. National Floors Direct, one of the Northeast United States' biggest and best direct-to-consumer specialty flooring providers, recently rolled out a brand new redesigned website to provide customers with a better user experience.

National Floors Direct is all about meeting customers where they are and delivering exemplary products and services. Their website, which is as informative and useful as it is aesthetically pleasing, is the latest example of their dedication to excellence.

Immediately upon entering the site, visitors will find a well-organized home page where they can peruse National Floors Direct's extensive catalog of carpet, luxury vinyl, hardwood, laminate, and commercial products from some of the world's biggest manufacturers. The site also features pop-ups advertising current deals, such as saving 60% on installation in January and the ability to request a free estimate. The site provides options for users to look into affordable financing options or learn more about the company as well.

Furthermore, users who book installation services online can receive a significant discount of $150 compared to booking over the phone or at one of National Floors Direct's brick-and-mortar locations. The ability and incentive to book online go hand-in-hand with the company's emphasis on making flooring installation seamless for every customer. The National Floors Direct motto, "We Bring the Store to Your Door" says it all.

Headquartered in Astoria, NY, with locations in Braintree, Massachusetts, Milford, Connecticut, and Rahway, New Jersey; National Floors Direct is a company on the rise. In conjunction with its new website, the flooring supplier just opened a new 60,000 square-foot distribution center to meet increasing demand. With a service region encompassing Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine, south-eastern Vermont, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, and Eastern Pennsylvania; National Floors Direct is fast becoming the go-to flooring supplier for East Coast businesses and residents alike.

Visit the company's new website to peruse National Floors Direct reviews and products, or request an estimate: www.nationalfloorsdirect.com

