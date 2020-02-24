Anzeige
24.02.2020
The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, February 24

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 21 February 2020, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc, managed by Miton Asset Management Limited, is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to 21 February 2020 98.49p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 97.02p per ordinary share



24 February 2020

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45
