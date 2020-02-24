Technavio has been monitoring the global medicinal mushrooms market since 2017 and the market is poised to grow by USD 13.88 billion during 2018-2022, progressing at a CAGR of more than 9% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Read the 95-page report with TOC on "Medicinal Mushrooms Market Analysis Report by Product (Reishi mushroom, Chaga mushroom, and Other medicinal mushrooms), Geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2018-2022".

The market is driven by health-promoting benefits of medicinal mushrooms. In addition, the expanding global vegan population is anticipated to boost the growth of the medicinal mushrooms market.

Medicinal mushrooms are rich in nutrients such as Vitamin D, potassium, calcium, vitamin B, amino acids, and fiber. These nutrients are vital in improving antioxidant activity by reducing free radicals in the human body. Medicinal mushrooms such as chaga mushrooms are known to increase the white blood cell count in the bone marrow, reduce inflammation in colon cells, aid in the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases. Many such health benefits are increasing the consumption of medicinal mushrooms, which is driving the growth of the market.

Major Five Medicinal Mushrooms Market Companies:

Banken Champignons

Banken Champignons offers various mushroom products such as fresh mushrooms, fresh meal components, fresh ready-to-eat, and others. Vitamin D mushrooms is the key offering of the company.

Four Sigmatic

Four Sigmatic offers various mushroom products such as coffee, elixirs, matcha, lattes, lemonade, and others. MUSHROOM MOCHA WITH CHAGA, CHAGA ELIXIR, and MUSHROOM LEMONADE WITH CHARCOAL CHAGA are some of the key offerings of the company.

Hokkaido Reishi Co

Hokkaido Reishi Co offers various reishi mushroom products and other products. Reishi mushroom extracts, reishi mushroom slices, reishi mushroom supplements, reishi mushroom tea bags, and reishi mushroom tea decoctions are some of its key offerings.

Nyishar

Nyishar offers various products such as chaga mushroom extracts, pine pollen powder, turkey tail extract, and others. Wild Siberian Chaga Dual-Extract Powder, Wild Siberian Chaga Dual-Extract Capsules, and Wild Siberian Chaga Dual-Extract are some of the key offerings of the company.

Sayan Chaga

Sayan Chaga offers various types of chaga mushroom products. Some of its key offerings include chaga capsule, chaga cream, chaga extract, chaga instant tea, chaga oil, chaga raw, chaga soap, and chaga tea and coffee blends.

Technavio has segmented the medicinal mushrooms market based on the product and region.

Medicinal Mushrooms Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 2022)

Reishi mushroom

Chaga mushroom

Other medicinal mushrooms

Medicinal Mushrooms Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 2022)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

