Gatorade Unveils "GOAT Camp": Where Athletes Go To Become Greats

- GATORADE PREMIERES 2020 INTERNATIONAL CAMPAIGN WITH NEW AD FEATURING THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME: LEO MESSI, SERENA WILLIAMS, USAIN BOLT AND MICHAEL JORDAN -

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GOATCAMP -- Gatorade is proud to help elite athletes improve and maintain their performance and knows what it takes to become a GOAT - the greatest of all time. Today, the world's number one sports drink* is launching its most striking and awe-inspiring international campaign to date, with help from four of the world's most iconic athletes. The 2020 campaign from Gatorade highlights the brand's ongoing commitment to support the next generation of athletes - or future GOATs.

The 2020 campaign kicks off with the premiere of an action-packed new commercial entitled "GOAT CAMP" featuring six-time Ballon d'Or winner Leo Messi, twenty-three-time Grand Slam tennis champion Serena Williams, sprinting world record holder Usain Bolt, and six-time champion and NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan. The thrilling new ad brings the four titans of sport together for the very first time in an international Gatorade spot.

The creative centers around the Gatorade "GOAT CAMP": a mythical performance destination and training camp where promising athletes are given the chance to learn from the best of the best. The specially selected future GOATs are scouted and given a golden ticket that grants them access to the camp.

Located in a Gatorade lightning-bolt shaped campus, attendees are met by a glimpse of Jordan's legendary dunk and Williams's fireball-power serve blasting through a concrete wall, giving them a taste of what's to come. At the "Messi Station," the Barcelona captain defies the laws of physics by taking on a team of bionic legs, bobbing and weaving to prove yet again that he is the undisputed GOAT of football. Attendees then enter the "Speed Station" where the world's fastest man, Usain Bolt, autographs each athlete's shirt in the blink of an eye.

The campaign will also be supported by creative brand imagery and star-powered digital video content. The "GOAT CAMP" campaign will run in key Gatorade markets around the world.

Leo Messi commented: "Working on the new Gatorade commercial was brilliant. I loved the idea of a 'GOAT CAMP' - a place where athletes can work to make their dreams of being the greatest come true. Gatorade is part of my daily training routine, and hopefully the campaign helps to inspire the younger generation to train and perform better than ever before."

Starring in the ad alongside some of the biggest names in sports is Colombian football player Gisela Robledo Gil. The rising star took part in the 2019 Global Gatorade 5v5 Soccer Tournament, an annual five-a-side soccer tournament for 14 to 16-year-olds around the world, where she helped lead the Colombian team to victory in the women's competition. In September 2019, Gatorade featured Gisela's inspiring story and journey to the 5v5 global finals in an original docu-series entitled 'Cantera 5v5' which premiered during the Tribeca TV Festival in New York.

Mark Kirkham, Vice President and General Manager, Sports Nutrition & Juice, Global Beverages Group at PepsiCo, commented: "Gatorade is proud to help the next generation of athletes improve and maintain their performance and give them opportunities to maximize their potential and become future greats. Whether it's on the football pitch, the court, or the track, some of the greatest athletes in the world trust Gatorade - - and we want to help elevate the next generation in the same way."

Gatorade is the leader in athletic performance and contains fluids, carbohydrates and electrolytes to help athletes perform at their best**. To better meet athlete needs, Gatorade products are backed by the Gatorade Sports Science Institute (GSSI). GSSI creates products that are supported by the latest sports science and developed in collaboration with the world's greatest athletes in all phases of athletic activity.

Gatorade is a proud sponsor of the UEFA Champions League.

