Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2020) - Right On Brands, Inc. (OTC Pink: RTON), an SEC, fully-reporting company and developer of a broad line of hemp and CBD-based foods, beverages, tinctures and topical products, today announced it has executed a Letter of Intent to acquire 100% of the ownership of ChoiceWellness, Inc. ("Choice") in exchange for the issuance of a new class of preferred stock that will have the effect of giving the shareholders of Choice a 30% equity interest in the Company. This transaction will not result in a change in control of the Company. The Company anticipates that the acquisition of Choice will be completed by the end of March 2020.

Dr. Edward Pearson, Chief Medical Advisor of ChoiceWellness stated, "The DR's CHOICE line of products were specifically designed with a particular target market in mind, that being the medical professional community. Our products are sold exclusively in doctors' offices, chiro offices, surgical and ortho centers, where patients are generally seeking medical professional help from ailments caused by pain, inflammation, and/or other chronic like symptoms. Many patients are finding our products very helpful in achieving a normal lifestyle without daily aches and pains. In addition, our proprietary broad-spectrum CBD oil, in combination with enhanced levels of the cannabinoid CBG has received wonderful accolades from many users, praising its benefits which users say helps with anxiety, focus, pain issues, etc. We believe the marriage between ChoiceWellness and Right On Brands is a perfect combination of products SKU's and complements their more traditional points of distribution in c-stores."

Jerry Grisaffi, CEO of Right On Brands, commented, "The team of professionals from ChoiceWellness have done a terrific job of developing a unique distribution channel by marketing health and wellness products directly with medical professionals. They have developed some truly unique and proprietary products that we believe we can scale and further expand their distribution. Their Full Spectrum touch of honey and Broad Spectrum CBG watermelon and blueberry are the best tasting CBD tinctures we have ever tried and are among the most competitively priced CBD tinctures on the market. In addition, Right On Brands is working on some exciting new products that will be coming to market very soon. We are eager to close this transaction and look forward to adding their products to our growing line of SKU's that will exceed 30 unique product offerings post closing."

About ChoiceWellness, Inc

ChoiceWellness, is a health and wellness company that has brought to market the DR's CHOICE line of products. DR's CHOICE was developed with a mission to offer Doctors and Medical Practitioners their own Professional Grade CBD BRAND with a suite of products they could stand behind and be confident to offer to their patients. Our customers can be assured that DR's CHOICE CBD products have gone through the highest scrutiny of testing for purity, potency and quality. You will not find DR's CHOICE CBD products on the shelves of your local pharmacy, retail store, gas station or vape shop. Nor will you find us for sale direct to the public through online stores. DR's CHOICE CBD products can only be found in your Chiro or Medical Professional's Office. DR's Choice products have been brought to market exclusively for Doctors and Medical Professionals seeking a better solution for patients suffering from pain, inflammation, anxiety or other persistent symptoms. For more information please visit www.choicewellnessbrands.com.

About Right On Brands, Inc. (OTC Pink: RTON)

Right On Brands, Inc., is a Carrollton, TX (Dallas area) based, consumer goods company specializing in the brand development and distribution of Hemp and CBD-based foods, beverages, oils and topical products for health-conscious individuals. Right On Brands consists of four lines of business: ENDo Brands, Humbly Hemp, ENDo Labs.

Visit our corporate website at: https://RightOnBrands.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All such forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described by the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the SEC. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of this press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

For Information about Right On Brands Distribution

If you are a food, beverage or consumer products distributor and are interested in carrying our line of CDB-infused beverages, hemp-based snack products, or our CBD edibles, oils and topicals, please contact Mike Brown: (469) 267-8174; mike@rightonbrands.com

To Order Humbly Hemp Products On-line:

Visit our Humbly Hemp website at: https://humblyhemp.com/

To Order ENDo Brands Products On-line:

Visit our ENDo Brands website at: https://www.endobrands.com

Source: Right On Brands, Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/52715