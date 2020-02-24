Anzeige
Montag, 24.02.2020
Mega-Chance Palladium: Europäischer Palladiumjunior von der Masse noch völlig unentdeckt
WKN: 917165 ISIN: DK0015998017 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.02.2020 | 17:41
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bavarian Nordic A/S: Bavarian Nordic to Present at Cowen and Company's 40th Annual Health Care Conference

COPENHAGEN, Denmark - February 24, 2020 - Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA, OTC: BVNRY) announced today that Paul Chaplin, President & CEO will provide a corporate presentation at the Cowen and Company's 40th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 2:50 pm ET (8:50 pm CET).

A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available at http://bit.ly/2v1duoY.

Contacts
Europe: Rolf Sass Sørensen, Vice President Investor Relations & Communications. Phone +45 61 77 47 43
U.S.: Graham Morrell, Paddock Circle Advisors (US), Tel: +1 781 686 9600

About Bavarian Nordic
Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated biotechnology company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of life-saving vaccines. We are a global leader in smallpox vaccines and has been a long-term supplier to the U.S. Strategic National Stockpile of a non-replicating smallpox vaccine, which has been approved by the FDA, also for the protection against monkeypox. Our commercial product portfolio furthermore contains market-leading vaccines against rabies and tick-borne encephalitis. Using our live virus vaccine platform technology, MVA-BN, we have created a diverse portfolio of proprietary and partnered product candidates designed to save and improve lives by unlocking the power of the immune system, including an investigational Ebola vaccine, licensed to Janssen. For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com.

