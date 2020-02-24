The residential air purifier market in the US is expected to post a CAGR of around 5% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Factors such as rapid urbanization, industrialization, and pollution caused by vehicular emissions have deteriorated air quality across the world, including the US. Also, the high presence of VOCs, smoke, and pollen has severely affected the quality of indoor air. This has exposed people to health conditions such as headaches, lung cancer, heart problems, stroke, and respiratory diseases such as asthma. These factors are increasing the adoption of air purifiers in residential spaces, which is fueling the growth of the market.

As per Technavio, the integration of smart-connectivity in residential air purifiers will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2018-2022.

Residential Air Purifier Market in the US: Integration of Smart-Connectivity in Residential Air Purifiers

The growing popularity of smart homes is encouraging market vendors to integrate smart connectivity features into their products. For instance, vendors are integrating wireless technologies such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to allow users to operate air purifiers using smartphones or tablets. Similarly, some vendors are introducing mobile applications that enable users to monitor indoor air quality from remote locations. The introduction of such smart features will boost the adoption of residential air purifiers during the forecast period.

"Increasing demand for energy-efficient air purifiers and the availability of multi-functional air purifiers will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Residential Air Purifier Market in the US: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the residential air purifiers market in the USbyproduct (dust collectors, fume and smoke collectors, and others), technology (HEPA, electrostatic precipitators, ionizers and ozone generators, and others), and distribution channel (offline and online).

The offline distribution channel segment led the market in 2017. During the forecast period, this segment is expected to witness maximum incremental growth. This is due to the increasing sales of air purifiers in specialty stores, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, and department stores.

