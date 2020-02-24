Cyber Defence Magazine recognizes Onfido for InfoSec innovation in 8th annual awards

Onfido, the global identity verification provider, today announced it has won Best Product for Next Gen Fraud Prevention from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine.

"We recognized Onfido out of 3,000 applicants as an award-winning innovator because it is leading the industry in identity verification, offering a new and unique approach to defeating bad actors and preventing fraud," said Pierlugi Paganini, editor-in-chief, Cyber Defense Magazine.

Now in its eighth year, the InfoSec Awards, created by CDM, are an annual review of the market-leading, next-generation and cutting-edge InfoSec companies offering innovative cybersecurity products and services. Onfido was singled out from over 3,000 companies for this award, judged by CISSP, FMDHS and CEH certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company's data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables.

"With the UN estimating that up to 5% of the world's GDP is made up of laundered money (used in terrorist financing, human/drug trafficking, etc.), the imperative to stop bad actors has never been greater," said Husayn Kassai, CEO and co-founder of Onfido. "We feel privileged that our AI-based approach is being recognized as a key tool in this fight against fraudsters, especially from one of the most prestigious cybersecurity awards in the industry."

This recognition comes in the wake of Onfido's strong 130% year-over-year growth in 2019, rapid US expansion and string of other recent accolades, including being ranked 1st on the FinTech50, 10th on Deloitte's Fast 50 and 18th on Business Insider's Tech 100.

With just a photo of an identity document and a selfie video, anyone can access a host of digital services in a matter of seconds from some of the biggest names in financial services, transportation, online marketplaces communities, gambling and other industries-all fueled by Onfido's AI-powered identity verification and authentication.

About Onfido

Onfido is building the new identity standard for the internet. Our AI-based technology assesses whether a user's government-issued ID is genuine or fraudulent, and then compares it against their facial biometrics. That's how we give companies like Revolut, Zipcar and Orange the assurance they need to onboard customers remotely and securely. Our mission is to create a more open world, where identity is the key to access.

Recognized as a global leader in artificial intelligence for identity verification and ongoing authentication, we're backed by Salesforce Ventures, SBI Investment, M12 (Microsoft) Ventures, and others. With 340 team members spread across 6 countries, we've raised $100m in funding and power 1,500 organizations globally.

About Cyber Defense InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's eighth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early-stage, later stage or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. In this program, we are particularly interested in highlighting cybersecurity companies who have a presence outside of the USA and/or a more global focus. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over 2 Million annual readers and growing, and over 8,000 pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited special editions exclusively for the RSA Conference USA, Black Hat the USA, and IP EXPO Europe. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit http://www.cyberdefensetv.com and http://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives.

