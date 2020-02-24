Anzeige
Montag, 24.02.2020
PR Newswire
24.02.2020 | 18:16
Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, February 24

Keystone Investment Trust plc

HEADLINE: PURCHASE OF ORDINARY SHARES FOR TREASURY

Keystone Investment Trust plc announces that, on 24 February 2020, it purchased for holding in treasury 485,426 ordinary shares of 10p each at a price of 337.2004p per share.

Following this transaction, the Company has 2,731,236 ordinary shares held in treasury and 64,862,759 ordinary shares in circulation. The total number of ordinary shares in issue, including those held in treasury, is 67,593,995.

Shilla Pindoria

For and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

