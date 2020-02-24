Technavio has been monitoring the hair care market in the US since 2014 and the market is poised to grow by USD 13 billion during 2018-2022, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200224005640/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Hair Care Market in the US 2018-2022 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 95-page report with TOC on "Hair Care Market in the US Analysis Report by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Product (Shampoo, Hair color, Conditioner, and Other hair care products), and the Segment Forecasts, 2018-2022".

https://www.technavio.com/report/hair-care-market-in-the-us-analysis

The market is driven by the launch of new and innovative products. In addition, the increasing demand for natural and organic hair care products is anticipated to boost the growth of the hair care market.

The increase in consumer spending on innovative products is encouraging hair care product manufacturers to focus on product premiumization and product line extension. For instance, Alterna Haircare by Henkel, a premium professional hair care products manufacturer, offers Bamboo Smooth Anti-Frizz AM Daytime Smoothing Blowout Balm and PM Overnight Smoothing Treatment. These products are made from bamboo extracts and are free from petrochemicals and synthetic colors. Similarly, The Honest Company's Beyond Hydrated shampoo and conditioner is made of coconut juice and algae and is free from silicones and sulfates. The introduction of such innovative hair care products is driving the growth of the market.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Hair Care Market Companies:

Coty

Coty operates its business through segments such as Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The company offers a wide range of hair styling products, shampoos, and colorants under brands such as CLAIROL, Wella, BIOCOLOR, O.P.I., and others.

Henkel

Henkel operates its business through segments such as Adhesives Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry Home Care. The company offers hair care products such as conditioners, hair styling products, shampoos, and colorants under brands such as Syoss, Gliss Kur, Indola, Palette, Perfect Mousse, Poly Kur, Schwarzkopf, Schauma, and others.

L'Oréal

L'Oréal operates its business through segments such as Professional Products Division, Consumer Products Division, L'Oréal Luxe Division, and Active Cosmetics Division. The company offers hair care products such as conditioners, hair styling products, shampoos, and colorants under brands such as Belle Color, Casting Crème, Garnier, Elseve, Elvive, Excellence Crème, Kerastase, L'Oréal Paris, Matrix, Pureté Naturelle, Redken, and others.

Procter Gamble

Procter Gamble operates its business through segments such as Baby, Feminine, and Family Care, Beauty, Fabric and Home Care, Health Care, and Grooming. The company offers hair care products such as conditioners, hair styling products, shampoos, and colorants under the Head Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and other brands.

Unilever

Unilever operates its business through segments such as Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment. The company offers hair care products such as conditioners, hair styling products, shampoos, and colorants under the Alberto Balsam, Alberto VO5, Clear, Dove, Lux, Organics, Sedal, Suave, Sunsilk, Timotei, TRESemmé, and other brands.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Technavio has segmented the hair care market based on the distribution channel and product.

Hair Care Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 2022)

Offline

Online

Hair Care Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 2022)

Shampoo

Hair color

Conditioner

Other hair care products

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:

Global Professional Haircare Products Market Global professional hair care products market by product (hair colorants, shampoos and conditioners, and hair styling products), distribution channels (offline, and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Global online beauty and personal care products market by market by product (skincare products, hair care products, color cosmetics, fragrances, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200224005640/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com/