Lyxor MSCI Canada UCITS ETF - Dist (LCAU LN) Lyxor MSCI Canada UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Feb-2020 / 18:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Canada UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 21-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 72.0916 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 734693 CODE: LCAU LN ISIN: LU0496786731 ISIN: LU0496786731 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCAU LN Sequence No.: 48479 EQS News ID: 982323 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 24, 2020 12:18 ET (17:18 GMT)