Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist (WLDU LN) Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Feb-2020 / 18:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist DEALING DATE: 21-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 156.4928 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 408081 CODE: WLDU LN ISIN: FR0011669845 ISIN: FR0011669845 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WLDU LN Sequence No.: 48470 EQS News ID: 982305 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 24, 2020 12:18 ET (17:18 GMT)