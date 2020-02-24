Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD (LEML LN) Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Feb-2020 / 18:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD DEALING DATE: 21-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 12.22 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13965075 CODE: LEML LN ISIN: FR0010435297 ISIN: FR0010435297 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LEML LN Sequence No.: 48460 EQS News ID: 982285 End of Announcement EQS News Service

February 24, 2020 12:19 ET (17:19 GMT)