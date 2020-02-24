Social Life Network, IncSocial Life Network, Inc: EXMceuticals Inc. to Present at MjMicro Virtual Investor Conference hosted by MjInvest.com

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2020, / MjLink.com Inc. is pleased to announce EXMceuticals Inc. (CSE:EXM) as a Featured Presenter at their MjMicro Virtual Investor Conference hosted by MjInvest on Wednesday, February 26th, at 1:30pm ET.

The MjMicro Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by MjInvest.com, provides a platform for both public and private cannabis companies to pitch and present their stories to investors through an online virtual conference, while providing a unique opportunity for private and institutional investors access and deal-flow to the best-in-class cannabis companies in the world. The MjInvest digital platform also allows companies and investors the ability to communicate after the conference concludes through chat features and direct messaging capabilities.

During the virtual conference, Jonathan Summers, CEO and Chairman of the board from EXMceuticals Inc. will host a featured presentation to update investors and analysts. EXMceuticals (CSE: EXM) is a Canadian company entirely focused on Medical Cannabis, with operations in Portugal & Africa. Our existing licensed activities include cannabis research, cultivation and extraction. Future activities will add refining, transformation and distribution of medical cannabis. EXM owns and operates subsidiaries to serve the medical cannabis market in jurisdictions where it is legal and regulated. It aims to respect the highest standards. We strongly believe in the potential health and wellness benefits of hemp and cannabis. EXM is an emerging player in the market, with high ambitions and potential in becoming one of the lowest-cost producers of high-grade cannabis and hemp ingredients in the world. We focus on providing the right ingredients to consumer goods infused products, capsules and oils for the medicinal and wellness industry.

EXM is now actively pushing forward with cannabis cultivation, importation, as well as the fitting and licensing of one of the world's cutting-edge design, cost efficient facility, on the South of Lisbon Portugal to be completed in 2020. The state-of-the-art new facility will be a beacon on the European pharmaceutical Cannabis industry, on the extraction, refining and purification of high-grade pharmaceutical cannabis at an incredibly most efficient operating costs in Europe, and will create new world class standards. Once the construction is licensed and approved by Infarmed, the facility will be one of world's most technologically advanced cannabis facility for pharmaceutical cannabis production according EU GMP guidelines.

To access EXMceuticals Inc. Virtual Presentation through the MjInvest Platform, please click this link to register and login: https://www.mjinvest.com/exmceuticals-presentation

About MjLink.com, Inc.

MjLink.com Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Social Life Network, Inc, is a cloud-based cannabis social network and digital media company based in Denver, Colorado. MjLink operates as a multinational cannabis technology and digital media organization with two separate social networks: WeedLife.com, a consumer-to-consumer social network and MjLink.com, a business-to-business social network. MjLink launched its first investor conference in NYC on June 25th, 2019. The MjMicro Conference was so successful that MjLink launched their MjInvest.com investor social network and virtual conference platform in August 2019. MjInvest.com is used by publicly traded companies and emerging private companies to connect, present and provide news flow to accredited online cannabis investors.

