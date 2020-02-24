Social Life Network, Inc: Nextleaf Solutions LTD. to Present at MjMicro Virtual Investor Conference Hosted by MjInvest.com

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2020 / MjLink.com Inc. is pleased to announce Nextleaf Solutions LTD. (CSE:OILS) (OTCQB:OILFF) (FSE:L0MA) as a Featured Presenter at their MjMicro Virtual Investor Conference hosted by MjInvest on Wednesday, February 26th at 1:00pm ET.

The MjMicro Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by MjInvest.com, provides a platform for both public and private cannabis companies to pitch and present their stories to investors through an online virtual conference, while providing a unique opportunity for private and institutional investors access and deal-flow to the best-in-class cannabis companies in the world. The MjInvest digital platform also allows companies and investors the ability to communicate after the conference concludes through chat features and direct messaging capabilities.

During the virtual conference, Paul Pedersen, CEO from Nextleaf Solutions LTD. will host a featured presentation to update investors and analysts.

Recent Company Highlights

Nextleaf Solutions Completes Acquisition of Water-Soluble Technology for Cannabis Beverages

Nextleaf Labs Granted Health Canada Cannabis Research License

Nextleaf Solutions Enters into Patent Licensing Agreement

Nextleaf Solutions Provides Business Update

About Nextleaf Solutions

OILS is developing disruptive intellectual property for industrial-scale extraction, and purification of cannabinoids. The Company owns a portfolio of 12 issued patents pertaining to the production of high-purity, cannabinoid-rich distillate, the key ingredient used in the manufacturing of standardized THC and CBD based products. Nextleaf Solutions commercializes its intellectual property portfolio through IP licensing, and supplying THC and CBD oils through Nextleaf Labs, a Health Canada licensed Standard Processor.

Nextleaf Solutions trades as OILS on the Canadian Securities Exchange, OILFF on the OTCQB Market in the United States, and L0MA on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Follow OILS across social media platforms: Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

www.nextleafsolutions.com

To access Nextleaf Solutions' Virtual Presentation through the MjInvest Platform, please click this link to register and login: https://www.mjinvest.com/nextleaf-presentation.

About MjLink.com, Inc.

MjLink.com Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Social Life Network, Inc., is a cloud-based cannabis social network and digital media company based in Denver, Colorado. MjLink operates as a multinational cannabis technology and digital media organization with two separate social networks: WeedLife.com, a consumer-to-consumer social network and MjLink.com, a business-to-business social network. MjLink launched its first investor conference in NYC on June 25th, 2019. The MjMicro Conference was so successful that MjLink launched their MjInvest.com investor social network and virtual conference platform in August 2019. MjInvest.com is used by publicly traded companies and emerging private companies to connect, present and provide news flow to accredited online cannabis investors.

