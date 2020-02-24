Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract entered into between VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT (Paris:VIE) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st, 2019:
10,000 shares
€ 3,954,182.32
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 870
Number of executions on sell side on semester: 887
Traded volume on buy side on semester: 446,923 shares for 9,925,163.60
Traded volume on sell side on semester: 444,923 shares for 10,052,954.81
As a reminder:
the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on June 30, 2019 on the liquidity account:
8,000 shares
€ 3,830,659.71
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 20
Number of executions on sell side on semester: 24
Traded volume on buy side on semester: 15,000 shares for 318,845.00
Traded volume on sell side on semester: 7,000 shares for 150,047.50
the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
0 shares
€ 4,000,000.00
The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.
Buy Side
Sell Side
Number of executions
Number of shares
Traded volume in EUR
Number of executions
Number of shares
Traded volume in EUR
Total
870
446,923
9,925,163.60
887
444,923
10,052,954.81
01/07/2019
1
1,000
21,400.00
3
1,000
21,550.00
02/07/2019
2
1,000
21,770.00
03/07/2019
3
1,000
22,220.00
05/07/2019
2
500
11,030.00
2
500
11,175.00
08/07/2019
1
1,000
22,050.00
5
1,500
33,300.00
09/07/2019
1
1,000
22,300.00
10/07/2019
1
250
5,612.50
11/07/2019
2
500
11,300.00
15/07/2019
2
1,000
22,400.00
1
500
11,295.00
16/07/2019
2
1,000
22,500.00
5
1,750
39,445.00
17/07/2019
2
500
11,375.00
18/07/2019
1
500
11,395.00
19/07/2019
1
500
11,495.00
23/07/2019
5
1,500
34,035.00
1
500
11,415.00
24/07/2019
40
20,000
448,200.00
15
4,500
101,340.00
25/07/2019
16
6,500
147,680.00
26/07/2019
5
2,000
45,720.00
29/07/2019
4
2,000
46,360.00
30/07/2019
16
5,500
124,520.00
31/07/2019
14
3,000
67,590.00
2
500
11,415.00
01/08/2019
138
69,000
1,531,800.00
92
35,000
779,100.00
02/08/2019
23
6,800
151,096.00
14
6,000
134,280.00
05/08/2019
29
32,500
710,125.00
06/08/2019
11
5,000
107,650.00
3
1,000
21,750.00
07/08/2019
4
3,000
65,250.00
7
3,000
65,550.00
08/08/2019
3
2,000
43,760.00
17
7,000
153,720.00
09/08/2019
4
2,000
43,960.00
3
2,000
44,260.00
12/08/2019
5
4,000
87,680.00
4
2,000
44,260.00
13/08/2019
3
1,000
21,800.00
10
5,000
110,250.00
14/08/2019
33
14,700
318,990.00
15/08/2019
7
4,000
86,760.00
16
9,000
196,380.00
16/08/2019
4
3,000
65,850.00
6
5,000
110,250.00
19/08/2019
6
3,000
65,730.00
7
3,000
66,390.00
20/08/2019
12
5,000
108,750.00
21/08/2019
3
2,000
43,660.00
22/08/2019
12
4,000
86,680.00
23/08/2019
5
2,000
43,260.00
5
2,000
43,560.00
26/08/2019
20
8,142
175,297.26
8
2,641
56,887.14
27/08/2019
26
19,000
405,650.00
36
14,501
312,496.55
28/08/2019
10
5,000
107,500.00
7
5,000
108,050.00
29/08/2019
5
3,500
75,355.00
1
1,000
21,700.00
30/08/2019
2
2,500
54,250.00
02/09/2019
24
15,000
328,800.00
03/09/2019
4
2,500
54,500.00
04/09/2019
54
42,500
960,500.00
05/09/2019
74
25,000
561,750.00
12
5,000
114,200.00
06/09/2019
12
12,500
276,375.00
6
2,500
55,600.00
09/09/2019
21
10,000
219,800.00
3
1,000
22,320.00
10/09/2019
10
10,000
217,800.00
2
2,500
54,725.00
11/09/2019
49
25,000
538,000.00
12/09/2019
38
21,500
470,420.00
13/09/2019
3
2,500
53,875.00
16/09/2019
8
3,500
77,105.00
17/09/2019
1
1,000
21,750.00
18/09/2019
28
16,000
356,480.00
19/09/2019
4
10,000
225,900.00
20/09/2019
41
24,000
542,640.00
24/09/2019
25
10,000
227,700.00
25/09/2019
3
2,500
56,025.00
1
500
11,260.00
26/09/2019
15
10,000
229,100.00
27/09/2019
6
7,000
160,930.00
30/09/2019
9
2,000
46,440.00
01/10/2019
1
500
11,500.00
3
1,000
23,270.00
02/10/2019
30
27,500
618,200.00
03/10/2019
3
2,500
55,375.00
4
2,000
44,840.00
04/10/2019
3
1,000
22,500.00
09/10/2019
3
2,000
45,540.00
10/10/2019
5
3,000
68,490.00
11/10/2019
2
2,500
57,475.00
16/10/2019
18
5,000
116,750.00
17/10/2019
2
3,500
80,710.00
18/10/2019
7
2,000
46,000.00
2
1,000
23,050.00
21/10/2019
4
1,000
22,930.00
23/10/2019
5
1,000
22,890.00
28/10/2019
4
3,613
82,448.66
11
4,000
91,720.00
29/10/2019
17
7,040
160,371.20
13
6,000
137,280.00
30/10/2019
5
4,000
91,800.00
15
8,000
184,640.00
31/10/2019
3
2,000
46,460.00
25
12,500
292,500.00
01/11/2019
12
2,000
46,880.00
4
1,176
27,800.64
04/11/2019
4
3,000
69,900.00
2
1,477
34,532.26
05/11/2019
10
8,500
195,840.00
06/11/2019
6
2,000
45,760.00
4
1,000
23,190.00
07/11/2019
21
10,500
238,455.00
6
2,000
46,820.00
11/11/2019
2
1,000
22,770.00
12/11/2019
5
3,000
67,890.00
4
2,000
45,700.00
13/11/2019
1
2,000
45,960.00
14/11/2019
1
1,000
22,930.00
18/11/2019
5
2,000
46,080.00
19/11/2019
14
5,000
114,200.00
1
1,000
23,250.00
20/11/2019
1
1,000
22,780.00
21/11/2019
6
1,500
34,200.00
25/11/2019
6
1,000
22,970.00
26/11/2019
4
2,000
46,180.00
27/11/2019
1
2,500
58,100.00
28/11/2019
6
2,000
46,540.00
29/11/2019
6
1,000
23,200.00
02/12/2019
31
13,000
296,530.00
03/12/2019
12
4,000
90,720.00
04/12/2019
4
2,628
59,550.48
12
5,128
116,610.72
05/12/2019
1
1,000
22,830.00
06/12/2019
11
5,500
126,225.00
09/12/2019
2
2,000
46,360.00
10/12/2019
4
1,000
22,920.00
34
10,000
231,400.00
11/12/2019
23
16,000
374,240.00
12/12/2019
11
5,000
115,600.00
13/12/2019
4
3,500
81,795.00
16/12/2019
3
5,500
129,250.00
17/12/2019
20
5,000
118,700.00
18/12/2019
8
2,500
59,300.00
19/12/2019
6
2,000
47,620.00
20/12/2019
7
3,500
83,475.00
27/12/2019
10
4,500
107,865.00
30/12/2019
14
2,000
47,620.00
8
2,500
60,100.00
31/12/2019
6
4,000
95,120.00
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
Public Limited Company with a Board of Directors
(société anonyme conseil d'administration)
with a share capital of €2,836,332,695
Registered office: 21, rue La Boétie 75008 PARIS FRANCE
Correspondence address: 30, rue Madeleine Vionnet 93300 AUBERVILLIERS FRANCE
403 210 032 R.C.S. on the Paris Trade and Companies Register
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200224005821/en/
Contacts:
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT