Under the liquidity contract entered into between VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT (Paris:VIE) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st, 2019:

10,000 shares

€ 3,954,182.32

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 870

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 887

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 446,923 shares for 9,925,163.60

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 444,923 shares for 10,052,954.81

As a reminder:

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on June 30, 2019 on the liquidity account:

8,000 shares

€ 3,830,659.71

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 20

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 24

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 15,000 shares for 318,845.00

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 7,000 shares for 150,047.50

the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

0 shares

€ 4,000,000.00

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

Buy Side Sell Side Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Total 870 446,923 9,925,163.60 887 444,923 10,052,954.81 01/07/2019 1 1,000 21,400.00 3 1,000 21,550.00 02/07/2019 2 1,000 21,770.00 03/07/2019 3 1,000 22,220.00 05/07/2019 2 500 11,030.00 2 500 11,175.00 08/07/2019 1 1,000 22,050.00 5 1,500 33,300.00 09/07/2019 1 1,000 22,300.00 10/07/2019 1 250 5,612.50 11/07/2019 2 500 11,300.00 15/07/2019 2 1,000 22,400.00 1 500 11,295.00 16/07/2019 2 1,000 22,500.00 5 1,750 39,445.00 17/07/2019 2 500 11,375.00 18/07/2019 1 500 11,395.00 19/07/2019 1 500 11,495.00 23/07/2019 5 1,500 34,035.00 1 500 11,415.00 24/07/2019 40 20,000 448,200.00 15 4,500 101,340.00 25/07/2019 16 6,500 147,680.00 26/07/2019 5 2,000 45,720.00 29/07/2019 4 2,000 46,360.00 30/07/2019 16 5,500 124,520.00 31/07/2019 14 3,000 67,590.00 2 500 11,415.00 01/08/2019 138 69,000 1,531,800.00 92 35,000 779,100.00 02/08/2019 23 6,800 151,096.00 14 6,000 134,280.00 05/08/2019 29 32,500 710,125.00 06/08/2019 11 5,000 107,650.00 3 1,000 21,750.00 07/08/2019 4 3,000 65,250.00 7 3,000 65,550.00 08/08/2019 3 2,000 43,760.00 17 7,000 153,720.00 09/08/2019 4 2,000 43,960.00 3 2,000 44,260.00 12/08/2019 5 4,000 87,680.00 4 2,000 44,260.00 13/08/2019 3 1,000 21,800.00 10 5,000 110,250.00 14/08/2019 33 14,700 318,990.00 15/08/2019 7 4,000 86,760.00 16 9,000 196,380.00 16/08/2019 4 3,000 65,850.00 6 5,000 110,250.00 19/08/2019 6 3,000 65,730.00 7 3,000 66,390.00 20/08/2019 12 5,000 108,750.00 21/08/2019 3 2,000 43,660.00 22/08/2019 12 4,000 86,680.00 23/08/2019 5 2,000 43,260.00 5 2,000 43,560.00 26/08/2019 20 8,142 175,297.26 8 2,641 56,887.14 27/08/2019 26 19,000 405,650.00 36 14,501 312,496.55 28/08/2019 10 5,000 107,500.00 7 5,000 108,050.00 29/08/2019 5 3,500 75,355.00 1 1,000 21,700.00 30/08/2019 2 2,500 54,250.00 02/09/2019 24 15,000 328,800.00 03/09/2019 4 2,500 54,500.00 04/09/2019 54 42,500 960,500.00 05/09/2019 74 25,000 561,750.00 12 5,000 114,200.00 06/09/2019 12 12,500 276,375.00 6 2,500 55,600.00 09/09/2019 21 10,000 219,800.00 3 1,000 22,320.00 10/09/2019 10 10,000 217,800.00 2 2,500 54,725.00 11/09/2019 49 25,000 538,000.00 12/09/2019 38 21,500 470,420.00

13/09/2019 3 2,500 53,875.00 16/09/2019 8 3,500 77,105.00 17/09/2019 1 1,000 21,750.00 18/09/2019 28 16,000 356,480.00 19/09/2019 4 10,000 225,900.00 20/09/2019 41 24,000 542,640.00 24/09/2019 25 10,000 227,700.00 25/09/2019 3 2,500 56,025.00 1 500 11,260.00 26/09/2019 15 10,000 229,100.00 27/09/2019 6 7,000 160,930.00 30/09/2019 9 2,000 46,440.00 01/10/2019 1 500 11,500.00 3 1,000 23,270.00 02/10/2019 30 27,500 618,200.00 03/10/2019 3 2,500 55,375.00 4 2,000 44,840.00 04/10/2019 3 1,000 22,500.00 09/10/2019 3 2,000 45,540.00 10/10/2019 5 3,000 68,490.00 11/10/2019 2 2,500 57,475.00 16/10/2019 18 5,000 116,750.00 17/10/2019 2 3,500 80,710.00 18/10/2019 7 2,000 46,000.00 2 1,000 23,050.00 21/10/2019 4 1,000 22,930.00 23/10/2019 5 1,000 22,890.00 28/10/2019 4 3,613 82,448.66 11 4,000 91,720.00 29/10/2019 17 7,040 160,371.20 13 6,000 137,280.00 30/10/2019 5 4,000 91,800.00 15 8,000 184,640.00 31/10/2019 3 2,000 46,460.00 25 12,500 292,500.00 01/11/2019 12 2,000 46,880.00 4 1,176 27,800.64 04/11/2019 4 3,000 69,900.00 2 1,477 34,532.26 05/11/2019 10 8,500 195,840.00 06/11/2019 6 2,000 45,760.00 4 1,000 23,190.00 07/11/2019 21 10,500 238,455.00 6 2,000 46,820.00 11/11/2019 2 1,000 22,770.00 12/11/2019 5 3,000 67,890.00 4 2,000 45,700.00 13/11/2019 1 2,000 45,960.00 14/11/2019 1 1,000 22,930.00 18/11/2019 5 2,000 46,080.00 19/11/2019 14 5,000 114,200.00 1 1,000 23,250.00 20/11/2019 1 1,000 22,780.00 21/11/2019 6 1,500 34,200.00 25/11/2019 6 1,000 22,970.00 26/11/2019 4 2,000 46,180.00 27/11/2019 1 2,500 58,100.00 28/11/2019 6 2,000 46,540.00 29/11/2019 6 1,000 23,200.00 02/12/2019 31 13,000 296,530.00 03/12/2019 12 4,000 90,720.00 04/12/2019 4 2,628 59,550.48 12 5,128 116,610.72 05/12/2019 1 1,000 22,830.00 06/12/2019 11 5,500 126,225.00 09/12/2019 2 2,000 46,360.00 10/12/2019 4 1,000 22,920.00 34 10,000 231,400.00 11/12/2019 23 16,000 374,240.00 12/12/2019 11 5,000 115,600.00 13/12/2019 4 3,500 81,795.00 16/12/2019 3 5,500 129,250.00 17/12/2019 20 5,000 118,700.00 18/12/2019 8 2,500 59,300.00 19/12/2019 6 2,000 47,620.00 20/12/2019 7 3,500 83,475.00 27/12/2019 10 4,500 107,865.00 30/12/2019 14 2,000 47,620.00 8 2,500 60,100.00 31/12/2019 6 4,000 95,120.00

