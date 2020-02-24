LeanIX, a provider of Software-as-a-Service solutions in Enterprise Architecture Management (EAM), today announced that it has been named a Gartner 2020 Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Enterprise Architecture Tools. LeanIX received the highest overall rating of 4.7 out of 5.0 among all EA vendor customer reviews.

Gartner defines enterprise architecture (EA) tools as "software applications designed to support enterprise architects and other business and IT stakeholders with strategically driven planning, analysis, design, and execution capabilities."

The Gartner 2020 Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Enterprise Architecture Tools distinction is based on actual customer reviews that focus on experiences based on implementing and operating the LeanIX solution. Gartner Peer Insights recognizes vendors that are the most highly rated by IT peers among Gartner's 215,000 verified customer reviews.

"To us, getting an overall customer rating of 4.7 out of 5 on the Gartner Peer Insights speaks for the long-term customer value LeanIX delivers," said André Christ, co-founder and CEO of LeanIX GmBH. "Our EA customers love LeanIX because it intuitively gives them visibility and insight to make decisions out of the box. Our solution accelerates the time-to-value while also lowering the licensing costs throughout an organization, radically improving an enterprise's IT transformation."

Note: All reviews and ratings are current as of February 24, 2020, based on 59 total ratings.

This news comes on the heels of LeanIX being named a Visionary on Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Architecture Tools.

Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 215,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. To qualify for the Customers' Choice distinction, vendors must have their overall rating (out of 5 stars) equal or higher than the mean rating for that market and have equal or higher than median Product Adoption Review Coverage (PARC) in the same market as defined below.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitutes the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of nor constitute an endorsement by Gartner or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About LeanIX

LeanIX offers a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) application for driving Enterprise Architecture and Cloud Governance, enabling companies to accelerate their IT transformation. From on-premises to cloud native and microservices, architecture teams using LeanIX have the power to strategically support their business and make decisions faster. More than 250 global brands including Volkswagen, Adidas, Bosch, DHL, Santander, Atlassian, and Zalando rely on LeanIX to improve transparency, visibility, and drive real-time efficiencies. LeanIX addresses IT's critical need to ensure high-quality, real-time data is accessible to stakeholders whenever needed. Use cases include Cloud Governance, Application Portfolio Management, and Technology Risk Management. LeanIX was founded in 2012 by Jörg Beyer and André Christ. The company is headquartered in Bonn, Germany, with U.S. headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts.

