Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 24.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Mega-Chance Palladium: Europäischer Palladiumjunior von der Masse noch völlig unentdeckt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
24.02.2020 | 20:56
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GRN Holding Corporation Completes Due Diligence Relating to Acquisition of Pacific Banking Corp

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2020 / GRN Holding Corporation (OTC Pink:GRNF, the "Company"), announced today that the Company has completed its due diligence in connection with the acquisition of Pacific Banking Corp (PBC).

Under the terms of the agreement, GRN Holding Corporation is acquiring all Pacific Banking Corp. infrastructure, source code, software, web interface, inventory, intellectual property, assets, and deposits under management.

Pacific Banking Corp. (www.pacificbankingcorp.com), located in Bellevue, Washington, offers specialized banking services, with daily monitored security, virtual banking, and a personalized banking experience. PBC assists with ACH, wire transfers, cash depository & logistics, eChecks and online account management. Its services meet the highest standards of compliance according to BSA and FinCEN requirements. The PBC Compliance Program performs a full audit and compliance assessment of legacy cash and monitors and evaluates daily transactions. PBC has accounts in the USA and Canada, and it anticipates growth throughout North America, South America, and Europe.

About GRN Holding Corporation

GRN Holding Corporation (OTC Pink:GRNF) is a Nevada registered publicly-traded company.

CONTACT:

Deborah Pace
IR@grnholding.com

SOURCE: GRN Holding Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/577631/GRN-Holding-Corporation-Completes-Due-Diligence-Relating-to-Acquisition-of-Pacific-Banking-Corp

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE