GRN Holding Corporation Completes Due Diligence Relating to Acquisition of Mystic Ranch Development Co.

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2020 / GRN Holding Corporation (OTC Pink:GRNF, the "Company"), announced today that the Company has completed its due diligence in connection with the acquisition of Mystic Ranch Development Co., LLC.

The acquisition includes all assets including land, intellectual property, and 100% equity in the business. Following the acquisition, Mystic Ranch Development Co., LLC will be reclassified as a subsidiary corporation under GRN Holding Corporation.

Mystic Ranch Development Co., LLC, located in Tonasket, Washington is a first-class craft cultivation center that houses recreational cannabis farms. It includes many unique and distinguished characteristics such as rich, soft soil, unencumbered sunlight from early morning through late evening, and year-round water, all of which makes the ultimate greenhouse/outdoor cultivation space.

"We're excited to add a top-notch cultivation center to the Company's portfolio," said GRN Holding Corporation CEO Justin Costello. He added, "The addition will help round out our already robust acquisitions in the hemp and cannabis industry."

About GRN Holding Corporation

GRN Holding Corporation (OTC Pink:GRNF) is a Nevada registered publicly-traded company.

