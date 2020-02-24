VIP-Media: Sergio Bruna is America's Most Influential Latino Entrepreneur

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2020 / Sergio Bruna is an entrepreneur and salesman originally from Madrid, Spain, who moved to Mexico City as a teenager to work and live on his own. By the time he was 20, he had already been homeless twice, which pushed him to move to the United States. When he was 21. Flash forward to today, and he is now the "Grant Cardone of Latinos,' the top Latino Entrepreneur.

In the US, Sergio started his own business in the Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) industry. Soon after, he realized there was a need for a Late Night Talk Show in Spanish and decided to fill it.

"I wrote, financed, produced and hosted a pilot, and after 18 months and 150 No's, I sold it to the second largest producer of spanish content in the world.

It was Sergio's persistence and tenacity that got the show aired nationally on prime time television. The Show, "El Pelado de la Noche" was very successful, but soon after Sergio decided to get back to the world of sales, which is his ultimate passion.

Sergio has been in sales all his life, ever since he was 15. Throughout his life he has sold taximeters, bullet proof cabins for taxis, advertising, LED signs, and a plethora of other things. Selling is definitely one of his most developed skills.

When he stopped making his TV show, he chose to go back to sales by focusing on Renewable Energy. After 9 years of specializing in this area, Sergio has become one of the top players of the industry, having sold more than 600M dollars of solar energy.

What has kept Sergio going through the different paths of life, was his experience with homelessness. Because of it, Sergio understands what it feels like to be overcome by fear and hunger, and what it is to have and not have. It was after he was homeless that he realized there was nothing really to lose in what he calls "the game of life."

"The game of life is only over when you throw in the towel." Sergio says.

Today, Sergio represents Chevrolet in the Spanish market, and has shot over 100 TV spots as the face of the brand. He also speaks in multiple events across the U.S., driven by the desire to inspire others to become the best version of themselves.

Furthermore, after a successful TV show, a growing renewable energy business, and having become highly influential in the Spanish market, Sergio now wants to focus on helping others through his platforms.

"I like helping others. My life has been very difficult, and even though I have chosen to embrace every obstacle I don't wish for anyone to go through the same difficulties I have. That's why I developed a program that could potentially save individuals 10 years of mistakes and losses in the millions." Sergio says.

In order to help others, Sergio created "The Encyclopedia of Sales", the ultimate online sales training platform. This platform is both in English and Spanish and will help people understand the world of sales. Sergio believes this is a product that was missing from the market--because everything in one way or another is about sales.

Through it all, Sergio believes that the biggest challenge when starting a business is to believe in yourself. This is crucial because things will get tough at some point, and "only when you are fully committed and invested, you will be able to handle the hits, blows and the dark moments," Sergio shares.

"Mindset is the single biggest determining factor in making a business successful. You must control your energy, thoughts and actions. In addition, you must choose to work on something you are really passionate about and never quit. No matter what. I was told "no" 150 times before I succeeded, can you imagine if I had quit after time 149?" Sergio reflects.

Moreover, Sergio believes that fear pops up when you are moving out of the comfort zone, and so it is a sign that you are moving in the right direction. Ever since he was a teenager, he has been moving out of his comfort zone.

In the near future, he will continue to promote "The Encyclopedia of Sales,' and perhaps develop a daily news and entertainment show in Spanish. All of this, while continuing to participate in conferences and events across the U.S. and continuing to grow his renewable energy business. To follow him go here.

