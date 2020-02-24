Theravance Biopharma, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

- YUPELRI (revefenacin) is realizing strong customer acceptance and market uptake, in partnership with Mylan

- Phase 1 of TD-5202 single-ascending dose and multiple-ascending dose studies evaluated the safety and tolerability of TD-5202 in healthy subjects; data showed TD-5202 was generally well tolerated, supporting advancement

- Full-year operating loss, excluding share-based compensation expense, was lower than the Company's previously stated financial guidance for 2019 [1]

- Multiple potential value-driving catalysts expected in 2020 and beyond

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Theravance Biopharma, Inc. ("Theravance Biopharma" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TBPH) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019. Revenue for the fourth quarter and full year 2019 was $29.5 million and $73.4 million, respectively. Full-year operating loss was $251.9 million or $191.5 million excluding share-based compensation expense. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $285.8 million as of December 31, 2019.

Rick E Winningham, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "2019 was a year of achievement for Theravance Biopharma across our business. We successfully launched YUPELRI with Mylan and advanced our development- and research-stage pipeline, further building a diversified portfolio with promising, differentiated programs in every stage of development. Our roster of partnerships continued to strengthen, with ongoing successful collaborations with Mylan for YUPELRI and Janssen for TD-1473 and TD-5202. In addition, we entered into a new agreement with Pfizer to out-license our skin-selective pan-JAK inhibitor program. Our partnerships complement and expand our capabilities and execution and underscore our potential to transform the treatment of serious diseases."

"As we look ahead, 2020 will be an important year for our Company. We have established a strong capital position, augmented by our partnerships, as well as TRELEGY ELLIPTA royalties and YUPELRI commercialization. We are optimistic about future data readouts, especially our wholly owned programs -- ampreloxetine in nOH and TD-8236 in asthma -- which could both represent new treatment paradigms for patients with debilitating chronic diseases. The combined strengths of our research engine, pipeline, proven development expertise and commercial infrastructure have set the stage for a data- and catalyst-rich 2020 -- a year that we believe can deliver meaningful value for stakeholders."

Corporate Highlights

Partnered with Mylan:

YUPELRI (revefenacin) inhalation solution (lung-selective nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA)):

First and only once-daily, nebulized bronchodilator approved in the U.S. for the maintenance treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

One year post-launch -- continued strong customer acceptance across key market metrics; combined Theravance Biopharma/Mylan sales infrastructures covering the hospital, hospital discharge, and home health settings

Data as of October 2019 show that YUPELRI achieved an 86% share of the nebulized LAMA market and a 10.7% share of the long-acting nebulized market (including Durable Medical Equipment)

Partnered with Janssen:

TD-5202 (gut-selective irreversible JAK3 inhibitor for inflammatory intestinal diseases):

TD-5202 was generally well tolerated as a single oral dose up to 2000 milligrams and as a twice-daily oral dose up to 2000 milligrams total per day given for 10 consecutive days in healthy subjects

TD-1473 (gut-selective oral pan-Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor for inflammatory intestinal diseases):

Phase 2b /3 induction and maintenance study in ulcerative colitis (RHEA) and Phase 2 induction study in Crohn's disease (DIONE) progressing

/3 induction and maintenance study in ulcerative colitis (RHEA) and Phase 2 induction study in Crohn's disease (DIONE) progressing Data from the Phase 2b portion of the ulcerative colitis and Phase 2 Crohn's disease studies planned for late-2020

Ampreloxetine (TD-9855, norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (NRI) for symptomatic nOH):

Ongoing registrational program in symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypertension (nOH) comprised of two studies:

Phase 3 four-week treatment study (SEQUOIA) to demonstrate efficacy, with data expected in late 2020



Phase 3 four-month open label study followed by a six-week randomized withdrawal phase (REDWOOD) to demonstrate durability of response

TD-8236 (lung-selective inhaled pan-JAK inhibitor for inflammatory lung diseases):

Part C extension portion of the Phase 1 trial assessing additional biomarkers in more severe asthmatics underway with results expected in mid-2020

Phase 2 lung allergen challenge initiated in 4Q 2019; data expected in mid-2020

TRELEGY ELLIPTA (first once-daily single inhaler triple therapy for COPD)2:

4Q 2019 net sales of $221.5 million and full-year 2019 net sales of $661.3 million ; Theravance Biopharma entitled to approximately 5.5% to 8.5% (tiered) of worldwide net sales of the product

and full-year 2019 net sales of ; Theravance Biopharma entitled to approximately 5.5% to 8.5% (tiered) of worldwide net sales of the product Product now launched for COPD in 38 markets, including China

GSK filed sNDA 2Q 2019 for mortality benefit compared with ANORO in COPD and sNDA for use in patients with asthma in 3Q 2019

Notes:

1 Theravance Biopharma's full-year operating loss, excluding share-based compensation expense, was below the 2019 guidance of $200 million to $210 million operating loss excluding share-based compensation due to the Pfizer upfront payment of $10 million being recognized as revenue in late December.

2 As reported by Glaxo Group Limited or one of its affiliates (GSK); reported sales converted to USD; economic interest related to TRELEGY ELLIPTA (the combination of fluticasone furoate, aclidinium, and vilanterol, (FF/UMEC/VI), jointly developed by GSK and Innoviva, Inc.) entitles Company to upward tiering payments equal to approximately 5.5% to 8.5% on worldwide net sales of the product (net of Theravance Respiratory Company, LLC ("TRC LLC") expenses paid and the amount of cash, if any, expected to be used in TRC over the next four fiscal quarters). 75% of the income from Company's investment in TRC is pledged to service outstanding PhaRMASM notes, 25% of income from Company's investment in TRC is retained by Company.



Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

Revenue: Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $29.5 million , comprised of collaboration revenue of $9.6 million primarily attributed to the upfront payment from Janssen for TD-1473, licensing revenue of $10.0 million related to the upfront payment from Pfizer for rights to our skin-selective pan-JAK inhibitor program, and revenue from the Mylan collaboration agreement of $9.9 million . Revenue for the fourth quarter represents a $13.8 million increase over the same period in 2018. The increase was primarily due to licensing revenue associated with the upfront payment from Pfizer and an increase in revenue from the Mylan collaboration agreement, partially offset by a decrease in product sales which resulted from the sale of VIBATIV to Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in late-2018. Full-year 2019 revenue was $73.4 million , comprised of collaboration revenue of $31.3 million primarily associated with our global collaboration with Janssen, licensing revenue of $28.5 million related to upfronts from Pfizer and Mylan and revenue from the Mylan collaboration of $13.7 million .





Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2019 was , comprised of collaboration revenue of primarily attributed to the upfront payment from Janssen for TD-1473, licensing revenue of related to the upfront payment from Pfizer for rights to our skin-selective pan-JAK inhibitor program, and revenue from the Mylan collaboration agreement of . Revenue for the fourth quarter represents a increase over the same period in 2018. The increase was primarily due to licensing revenue associated with the upfront payment from Pfizer and an increase in revenue from the Mylan collaboration agreement, partially offset by a decrease in product sales which resulted from the sale of VIBATIV to Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in late-2018. Full-year 2019 revenue was , comprised of collaboration revenue of primarily associated with our global collaboration with Janssen, licensing revenue of related to upfronts from Pfizer and Mylan and revenue from the Mylan collaboration of . Research and Development Expenses: Research and Development (R&D) expenses for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $67.0 million , compared to $52.3 million in the same period in 2018. The increase was primarily due to an increase in employee-related costs and share-based compensation related to long-term retention and incentive awards, plus external-related costs associated with the progression of our key programs. Full-year 2019 R&D expenses were $219.2 million , or $190.3 million excluding non-cash share-based compensation.





Research and Development (R&D) expenses for the fourth quarter of 2019 were , compared to in the same period in 2018. The increase was primarily due to an increase in employee-related costs and share-based compensation related to long-term retention and incentive awards, plus external-related costs associated with the progression of our key programs. Full-year 2019 R&D expenses were , or excluding non-cash share-based compensation. Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) Expenses: SG&A expenses for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $33.0 million , compared to $25.5 million in the same period in 2018. The increase was primarily due to an increase in share-based compensation related to long-term retention and incentive awards. Full-year 2019 SG&A expenses were $106.1 million , or $74.6 million excluding non-cash share-based compensation.





SG&A expenses for the fourth quarter of 2019 were , compared to in the same period in 2018. The increase was primarily due to an increase in share-based compensation related to long-term retention and incentive awards. Full-year 2019 SG&A expenses were , or excluding non-cash share-based compensation. Cash, Cash Equivalents and Marketable Securities Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $285.8 million as of December 31, 2019 .

2020 Financial Guidance

Operating Expenses: The Company expects full-year 2020 operating loss, excluding share-based compensation, of $205 million to $225 million . Operating loss guidance does not include:

The Company expects full-year 2020 operating loss, excluding share-based compensation, of to . Operating loss guidance does not include: Royalty income for TRELEGY ELLIPTA which the Company recognizes in its statement of operations as "income from investment in TRC, LLC;" or



Potential future business development collaborations

Note: timing and cost of clinical studies associated with key programs, among other factors, could impact financial guidance.

Additionally, as announced on February 11th, 2020, we closed our public offering of 5,500,000 ordinary shares at a price to the public of $27.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Theravance Biopharma from the offering are approximately $148.5 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses.

THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

































Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,





2019

2018

2019

2018

Revenue:

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(1)

Product sales

$ -

$ 2,415

$ -

$ 15,304

Collaboration revenue



9,584



10,047



31,250



41,791

Licensing revenue



10,000



-



28,500



-

Mylan collaboration agreement



9,915



3,275



13,664



3,275

Total revenue



29,499



15,737



73,414



60,370





























Costs and expenses:

























Cost of goods sold



-



632



-



715

Research and development (2)



67,025



52,269



219,248



201,348

Selling, general and administrative (2)



33,046



25,457



106,081



97,058

Total costs and expenses



100,071



78,358



325,329



299,121

Loss from operations



(70,572)



(62,621)



(251,915)



(238,751)

Income from investment in TRC, LLC



11,913



5,428



33,705



11,182

Interest expense



(8,035)



(4,071)



(31,862)



(10,482)

Interest and other income, net



1,137



7,822



8,395



11,966

Loss before income taxes



(65,557)



(53,442)



(241,677)



(226,085)

Provision for income tax benefit (expense)



(49)



3,256



5,222



10,561

Net loss

$ (65,606)

$ (50,186)

$ (236,455)

$ (215,524)





























Net loss per share:

























Basic and diluted net loss per share

$ (1.17)

$ (0.92)

$ (4.25)

$ (3.99)

Shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share



56,102



54,555



55,610



53,969





























________________________________





















































(1)The condensed consolidated statement of operations for the year ended December 31, 2018 has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.



























(2) Amounts include share-based compensation expense as follows:







































Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

(In thousands)

2019

2018

2019

2018

Research and development

$ 10,615

$ 5,806

$ 28,953

$ 25,563

Selling, general and administrative



13,297



5,908



31,497



25,750

Total share-based compensation expense

$ 23,912

$ 11,714

$ 60,450

$ 51,313















THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands)















December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018 Assets (Unaudited)

(1) Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents and short-term marketable securities $ 280,831

$ 505,276 Receivables from collaborative arrangements

11,996



10,053 Receivables from licensing arrangements

10,000



- Amounts due from TRC, LLC

28,574



5,422 Other prepaid and current assets

7,087



12,072 Total current assets

338,488



532,823 Property and equipment, net

12,644



13,176 Long-term marketable securities

4,985



11,869 Operating lease assets

46,604



- Restricted cash

833



833 Other assets

5,272



1,534 Total assets $ 408,826

$ 560,235











Liabilities and Shareholders' Deficit









Current liabilities $ 111,703

$ 98,554 Convertible senior notes due 2023, net

225,890



224,818 Non-recourse notes due 2033, net

219,300



229,535 Long-term operating lease liabilities

47,725



- Other long-term liabilities

28,048



58,917 Shareholders' deficit

(223,840)



(51,589) Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit $ 408,826

$ 560,235























(1) The condensed consolidated balance sheet as of December 31, 2018 has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.

