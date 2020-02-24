Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 24.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Mega-Chance Palladium: Europäischer Palladiumjunior von der Masse noch völlig unentdeckt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PEL9 ISIN: US63905A2006 Ticker-Symbol: NTZA 
Berlin
24.02.20
18:42 Uhr
1,530 Euro
-0,090
-5,56 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NATUZZI SPA ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NATUZZI SPA ADR 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NATUZZI
NATUZZI SPA ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NATUZZI SPA ADR1,530-5,56 %