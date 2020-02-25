Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2020) - Chalice Gold Mines (ASX: CHN) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2020 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase in Toronto.

The Event will be held at Omni King Edward Hotel, 37 King St. E., Toronto, Ontario on Friday, February 28, 2020.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.redcloudfs.com/2020prepdacregister/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Chalice Gold Mines

Alex Dorsch

+61 8 9322 3960

info@chalicegold.com

www.chalicegold.com