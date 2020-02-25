Announces additional eight 5G NR antenna designs to enable emerging 5G deployments such as small cell and repeater telecom infrastructure, e-mobility, vision AI, VR/AR, Drones UAV, smart grid, Industrial IoT and unmanned autonomous applications

Taoglas, a leading provider of next-generation IoT solutions, today showcases its industry leading portfolio of 5G new radio (NR) antennas for both sub 6GHz and mmWave frequencies at Embedded World, Nuremberg. The portfolio covers global cellular technology bands with both embedded and external antennas as well as combination antennas including GNSS, Wi-Fi and other protocols used to transmit and receive data.

With over 16 years of focus on RF and antenna products, Taoglas is the global leader of advanced antenna designs with the most comprehensive offering focused on IoT verticals and their specific design needs. Regardless if it's a mainstream embedded IoT antenna or a complex combination antennas, Taoglas helps modern enterprises design devices with optimal performance and test devices to ensure first pass carrier certification.

For the 5G NR mmWave frequencies, Taoglas has prototyped and tested numerous patented array subsystem designs with five different chipset OEMs and is helping resolve some of the most complex antenna design scenarios with its strategic IC partners. Its newest mmWave hybrid antenna array subsystem is being displayed at Embedded World in Nuremberg, Germany.

"The complexity introduced with 5G to improve spectral efficiency and data rates increases substantially with the number of active antennas and antenna arrays needed. Combined with the related issues of beamforming and millimeter-wave RF signal processing, new modulation, power and low-noise amplifier designs, etc., Taoglas' team of experts is the go-to solution for custom designs to manage that added complexity, produce high performance and cost-effective solutions," said Ronan Quinlan, Co-CEO and Founder of Taoglas.

For the 5G sub-6GHz spectrum Taoglas has more than 40 different, off-the-shelf products available today which can be delivered to any location within days. "We're excited about Taoglas' continued focus on innovation and serving our IoT customers with high quality designs," said Tom Busher, Vice President, Supplier Management for Mouser. "Taoglas has been our leading brand of antennas for years and their broad portfolio of next generation products as well as their undisputed expertise, will continue to delight our customers when approaching 5G technology adoption."

With more than 21,000 IoT customers worldwide and 10 design and test centers globally, Taoglas also helps customers with specific device RF and antenna designs to ensure optimization and help customers get to market quickly with certification ready designs.

Taoglas will showcase its antenna and IoT solutions portfolio at Embedded World in Nuremberg from February 25-27, 2020 in Hall 3, Stand 3-336. To see the entire 5G portfolio from Taoglas, visit www.taoglas.com.

About Taoglas

Taoglas is the world's leading provider of next-generation IoT solutions, combining the latest in high-performance RF antenna design with advanced positioning, imaging, audio and artificial intelligence technologies for companies with unique IoT challenges. With 10 world-class design, support and test centers globally and a dynamic online ordering system, Taoglas helps companies deliver complex IoT solutions to market quickly and cost-effectively. Best-in-class support, unmatched consultancy, engineering expertise, and custom design services make Taoglas a trusted adviser to companies across a range of wireless and IoT technologies, from cellular 4G/5G, GNSS, Wi-Fi, DSRC/CV2X, NFC, LORA/LPWAN to any protocol used to transmit and receive data. This expertise is proven across a variety of use cases in automotive, utilities and smart cities, healthcare, telematics, smart metering and more.

