Radisson Hospitality AB's Year-end Report 2019

January-December 2019



Fourth Quarter 2019

R evenue increased by MEUR 16.2 (6.6%) to MEUR 262.2. The increase is mainly related to other revenue and new openings. On a like-for-like basis, including hotels under renovation ("LFL&R"), Revenue increased by MEUR 17.2 (7.2%).

The increase is mainly related to other revenue and new openings. On a like-for-like basis, including hotels under renovation ("LFL&R"), Revenue increased by MEUR 17.2 (7.2%). Reported RevPAR for leased and managed hotels increased by 3.3% and RevPAR LFL&R increased by 2.4%. The positive performance is mainly driven by the leased portfolio and particularly by the ramp up of hotels which were under renovation in 2018.

The positive performance is mainly driven by the leased portfolio and particularly by the ramp up of hotels which were under renovation in 2018. EBITDA increased by MEUR 9.2 (54.1%) to MEUR 26.2 and the EBITDA margin increased 3.1 pp to 10.0%. The increase is mainly due to the implementation of the new accounting standard IFRS 16 Leases (MEUR 12.7) and positive development in the fee business.

The increase is mainly due to the implementation of the new accounting standard IFRS 16 Leases (MEUR 12.7) and positive development in the fee business. EBIT improved by MEUR 4.2 (40.4%) to MEUR -6.2, where of MEUR 8.9 is due to the implementation of IFRS 16 Leases. The EBIT margin was -2.4% (-4.2%).

where of MEUR 8.9 is due to the implementation of IFRS 16 Leases. Profit/loss for the period improved by MEUR 6.8 (32.4%) to MEUR -14.2.

819 (1,505) rooms were contracted, 744 (950) rooms opened and 1,050 (1,399) rooms left the system.



Twelve months ended December 2019

Revenue increased by MEUR 40.1 (4.2%) to MEUR 999.3. Revenue LFL&R increased by MEUR 37.7 (4.1%).

Reported RevPAR for leased and managed hotels increased by 2.5% and RevPAR LFL&R increased by 1.9%.

EBITDA increased by MEUR 61.5 (59.3%) to MEUR 165.2 and the EBITDA margin increased 5.7 pp to 16.5%.

EBIT increased by MEUR 41.5 (130.9%) to MEUR 73.2 and the EBIT margin increased 4.0 pp to 7.3%.

Profit/loss for the period increased by MEUR 18.4 (511.1%) to MEUR 22.0 .

. Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MEUR 153.8 (121.3).

10,213 (7,196) rooms were contracted, 4,022 (4,083) rooms opened and 2,454 (2,003) rooms left the system.





MEUR Q4 2019 Q4 2018 Change % FY 2019 FY 2018 Change % Revenue 262.2 246.0 16.2 6.6% 999.3 959.2 40.1 4.2% EBITDA 26.2 17.0 9.2 54.1% 165.2 103.7 61.5 59.3% EBITDA margin 10.0% 6.9% 3.1 pp 16.5% 10.8% 5.7 pp EBIT -6.2 -10.4 4.2 40.4% 73.2 31.7 41.5 130.9% EBIT margin -2.4% -4.2% 1.8 pp 7.3% 3.3% 4.0 pp Profit/loss for the period -14.2 -21.0 6.8 32.4% 22.0 3.6 18.4 511.1% Adjusted EBITDA 26.1 33.5 -7.4 -22.1% 133.4 121.0 12.4 10.2% Adjusted EBITDA margin 10.0% 13.6% -3.6 pp 13.3% 12.6% 0.7 pp Adjusted EBIT 10.1 21.2 -11.1 -52.4% 81.3 73.9 7.4 10.0% Adjusted EBIT margin 3.9% 8.6% -4.7 pp 8.1% 7.7% 0.4 pp Adjusted Profit/loss for the period 1.0 10.4 -9.4 -90.4% 41.3 42.9 -1.6 -3.7%





Comments from the CEO

Continued good development in the last quarter of the year

In the quarter we achieved an EBITDA of MEUR 26.2 (an increase of 54.1% and with 3.1 pp margin improvement). This is mainly explained by the implementation of the new accounting standard for leases (IFRS 16). The quarter revenues show a 6.6% growth, with good support from new openings and ramp-up of 2018 renovations.

During the quarter we continued the very important and intensive work on the five year operating plan intitiatives in all operational areas, buidling for future growth.

The growth of the company is also relying on new signings and I am very pleased with the signing of 10,213 rooms in 2019, which is well ahead of plan and allows us to overachieve the record threshold of 10,000.

The outlook for 2020 is promising as we are expecting to confirm all 5-year plan initiatives in line with expectations.

Concerning the potential hit from the Corona virus, so far the negative impact is considered negligible due to the limited impact of Chinese and Asian travellers on our client base.

Federico J. González, President & CEO





