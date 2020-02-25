SDX Energy Plc: SDX Energy PLC Announces Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY SDX TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ("RIS"), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN

LONDON / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2020 / SDX Energy Plc (AIM:SDX)(OTCPINK:SDXEF), the MENA-focused oil and gas company is pleased to announce that Peel Hunt LLP has been appointed as Joint Corporate Broker to the Company with immediate effect.

About SDX

SDX is an international oil and gas exploration, production and development company, headquartered in London, United Kingdom, with a principal focus on MENA. In Egypt, SDX has a working interest in three producing assets: a 55% operated interest in the South Disouq gas field in the Nile Delta and a 50% non-operated interest in each of the North West Gemsa and Meseda concessions, which are located onshore in the Eastern Desert, adjacent to the Gulf of Suez. In Morocco, SDX has a 75% working interest in the Sebou concession, situated in the Gharb Basin. The producing assets in Morocco are characterised by exceptionally low operating costs, making them particularly resilient in a low commodity price environment. SDX's portfolio also includes high impact exploration opportunities in both Egypt and Morocco.

For further information, please see the Company's website at www.sdxenergy.com or the Company's filed documents at www.sedar.com.

For further information:

SDX Energy Plc Mark Reid Chief Executive Officer Tel: +44 203 219 5640 Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker) Callum Stewart Nicholas Rhodes Ashton Clanfield Tel: +44 (0) 20 7710 7600 Cantor Fitzgerald Europe (Joint Broker) David Porter Tel: +44 207 7894 7000 Peel Hunt LLP (Joint Broker) Richard Crichton David McKeown +44 (0) 20 7418 8900 Camarco (PR) Billy Clegg/Owen Roberts/Violet Wilson Tel: +44 203 757 4980



