ANGLE plc: ANGLE announce Tri-Con presentation with BioView

ANGLE AND BIOVIEW TO PRESENT COMBINED SOLUTION FOR CIRCULATING TUMOR CELL DETECTION AND ANALYSIS AT MOLECULAR MED TRI-CON 2020 IN SAN FRANCISCO, 4 MARCH 2020

GUILDFORD, SURREY / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2020 / ANGLE plc, (AIM:AGL)(OTCQX:ANPCY) a world leading liquid biopsy company, and BioView Ltd. (TASE:BIOV), a provider of automated cell imaging and analysis solutions, announced today that they will present results of their recent collaboration to develop an integrated workflow for identifying clinical biomarkers on circulating tumor cells (CTCs) at the Molecular Med Tri-Con 2020 Conference in San Francisco (Tri-Con) on March 4, 2020.

The collaboration combines ANGLE's Parsortix system, which enables a liquid biopsy (a simple blood test) to be used to provide the cancer cells for analysis in a format suitable for multiple subsequent downstream analyses, and BioView's Duet imaging and analysis system, which provides all essential functions required to transform resource-heavy manual CTC detection and analysis into an automated, high-throughput, high-capacity process that is suited to clinical practice. Through the collaboration, ANGLE and BioView are integrating their best-in-class technologies to create a workflow for the isolation and characterisation of CTCs with the goal of providing clinical insights to physicians such as the expression of HER-2 (in relation to the drug Herceptin) and PD-L1 (in relation to immunotherapy drugs).

The presentation, "Combining Cell Harvesting and Imaging Technologies for CTC Liquid Biopsy Sample-to-Answer", will be presented by Anne-Sophie Pailhes-Jimenez, ANGLE Senior R&D Group Leader at Molecular Med Tri-Con 2020.

The Tri-Con Conference is a leading industry event in the personalised medicine space. The upcoming event will focus on emerging therapeutic, diagnostic, and technology approaches to advance precision medicine. The presentation will take place at 12.25 on March 4 in the Muscone South Convention Centre, San Francisco.

ANGLE's Parsortix system and BioView's Duet system and associated workflows are available for research use only as products that can be implemented in customers' laboratories or provided as an ANGLE service with blood samples processed and biomarker information reported.

ANGLE Founder and Chief Executive, Andrew Newland, commented:

"The combination of two leading-edge technologies, ANGLE's Parsortix CTC enrichment system and BioView's imaging and detection technology, provides a powerful sample-to-answer workflow for the characterisation of CTCs. Such standardised workflows will help support the development of a wide range of clinical applications for CTCs."

For further information ANGLE:

ANGLE plc +44 (0) 1483 343434 Andrew Newland, Chief Executive Ian Griffiths, Finance Director finnCap Ltd (NOMAD and Joint Broker) Corporate Finance - Carl Holmes, Simon Hicks, Max Bullen-Smith ECM - Alice Lane, Sunila de Silva +44 (0)20 7220 0500 WG Partners (Joint Broker) Nigel Barnes, Nigel Birks, Andrew Craig, Chris Lee +44 (0) 203 705 9330 FTI Consulting Simon Conway, Ciara Martin Matthew Ventimiglia (US) +44 (0) 203 727 1000 +1 (212) 850 5624

For Frequently Used Terms, please see the Company's website on http://www.angleplc.com/the-parsortix-system/glossary/

Notes for editors

About ANGLE plc www.angleplc.com

ANGLE is a world leading liquid biopsy company with sample-to-answer solutions. ANGLE's proven patent protected platforms include a circulating tumor cell (CTC) harvesting technology and a downstream analysis system for cost effective, highly multiplexed analysis of nucleic acids and proteins.

ANGLE's cell separation technology is called the Parsortix® system, and it enables a liquid biopsy (a simple blood test) to be used to provide the cells of interest to the user in a format suitable for multiple types of downstream analyses. The system is based on a microfluidic device that captures cells based on a combination of their size and compressibility. The system is epitope independent and can capture all types of CTCs as well as CTC clusters in a viable form (alive). CTCs enable the complete picture of a cancer to be seen as being a complete cell they allow DNA, RNA and protein analysis and the live cells harvested can be cultured. The Parsortix technology is the subject of 24 granted patents in Europe, the United States, China, Australia, Canada, India, Japan and Mexico with three extensive families of patents are being progressed worldwide. The Parsortix system has a CE Mark in Europe for the indicated use and FDA clearance is in process for the United States with a 400 subject clinical study and associated analytical studies in metastatic breast cancer. ANGLE is seeking to be the first ever FDA cleared CTC harvesting system and only the third ever FDA cleared liquid biopsy test. ANGLE has already undertaken two separate 200 subject clinical studies under a program designed to develop an ovarian cancer pelvic mass triage test, with the results showing best in class accuracy (ROC-AUC) of 95.1%. The pelvic mass triage assay has undergone further refinement and optimisation, and is currently in the process of a 200 patient clinical verification study.

ANGLE's technology for the multiplex evaluation of proteins and nucleic acids of all types is called the HyCEADTM Ziplex® platform and is based on a patented flow through array technology. It provides for low cost, highly multiplexed, rapid and sensitive capture of targets from a wide variety of sample types. A proprietary chemistry approach (the HyCEAD method) allows for the capture and amplification of over 100 biomarkers simultaneously in a single reaction. The HyCEAD Ziplex system is extremely sensitive and is ideal for measuring gene expression and other markers directly from Parsortix harvests and was used in the ovarian cancer pelvic mass triage test to achieve best in class accuracy (ROC-AUC) of 95.1%.

ANGLE's proprietary technologies can be combined to provide automated, sample-to-answer results in both centralised laboratory and point-of-use cartridge formats.

ANGLE has established formal collaborations with world-class cancer centres and major corporates such as Abbott, Philips and QIAGEN, and works closely with leading CTC translational research customers. These Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) are working to identify applications with medical utility (clear benefit to patients), and to secure clinical data that demonstrates that utility in patient studies. The body of evidence as to the benefits of the Parsortix system is growing rapidly from our own clinical studies in metastatic breast cancer and ovarian cancer and also from KOLs with 28 peer-reviewed publications and numerous publicly available posters, available on our website.

About BioView Ltd www.bioview.com

For nearly two decades BioView has been developing, manufacturing and marketing innovative automated cell imaging and analysis solutions, for use in cytology, cytogenetic, pathology clinical and research laboratories. Founded and managed by experts in the areas of medical devices, clinical and research applications, and automated scanning systems, BioView leverages its knowledge and expertise in the development of a dedicated scanner, designed to address the specific challenges of CTC imaging, analysis and reporting.

BioView is a publicly traded company on the Tel Aviv Stock exchange, and currently has strategic collaborations underway with international scientific leaders and institutions. For more information about the BioView technology, and press related issues, please contact info@bioview.co.il or visit our website at www.bioview.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: ANGLE plc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/577697/ANGLE-announce-Tri-Con-presentation-with-BioView