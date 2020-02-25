Regulatory News:

Korian Group (Paris:KORI), the leading European Care and Support Services Group for the elderly and fragile, announces its acquisition of 5 Santé, a rapidly developing French group that specialises in the treatment of chronic diseases (pneumology, cardiology, neurology, addictions, etc.) from Catherine Miffre, its founder, and investment fund Parquest Capital.

5 Santé, which has an excellent reputation in the rehabilitation of patients suffering from respiratory diseases, especially chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), offers customised care pathways to patients who live at home and visit its clinics for pre-scheduled stays. The group owns six post-acute and rehabilitation care clinics located in the French regions of Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes and Occitanie, all designed to meet rigorous standards of quality and comfort for patients.

With nearly 500 beds and around 100 day hospital units, these activities together generated estimated revenue of €44 million in 2019. As part of this transaction, Korian will also acquire the group's real estate assets. Founder and CEO Catherine Miffre and her management are joining Korian's teams to pursue the development of 5 Santé.

Nicolas Merigot, France Healthcare Division Executive VP, states: "We are pleased to welcome 5 Santé's medical teams to the Group, together with its dedicated team of researchers whose unique expertise, strengthens our innovation capabilities for the development of future projects. With this acquisition, Korian moves a step further towards specialising its services, in order to offer personalised support, adapted to the patient's needs in the areas where the Group operates."

Catherine Miffre, CEO of 5 Santé Group, adds: "5 Santé Group's incorporation into the Korian group will strengthen our expertise in the treatment of chronic diseases. It will also reinforce innovation as part of the concept developed by our researchers to allow its application to all chronic pathologies and to accelerate its progress towards a pathway approach dedicated to improving the quality of life of ourpatients

Denis Le Chevallier, Partner at Parquest Capital, says: "We have the greatest admiration for the growth that 5 Santé Group has achieved since its inception in May 2015. We are convinced that this merger with Korian Group will enable Catherine Miffre and her teams to further accelerate this development in the years ahead".

Next publication:

27 February 2020 Full-year revenue and 2019 results (at close of trading)

About Korian

Korian, the leading European Care Services Group for the elderly and fragile

www.korian.com

Korian has been listed on Euronext Paris Section A since November 2006 and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and MSCI Global Small Cap

Euronext Ticker: KORI ISIN: FR0010386334 Reuters: KORI.PA Bloomberg: KORI.FP

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200224006009/en/

Contacts:

INVESTOR RELATION

Sarah Mingham

VP Investor Relations and Financing

sarah.mingham@korian.com

T: +33 (0)1 55 37 53 55



Carole Alexandre

Deputy Head of Investor Relations

carole.alexandre@korian.com

T: +33 (0)7 64 65 22 44



MEDIA CONTACT

Marjorie Castoriadis

Head of Media Relations

marjorie.castoriadis@korian.fr

T: +33 (0)7 63 59 88 81