Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2020) - HEYBRYAN MEDIA INC. (CSE: HEY) (OTCQB: HEYBF) (FSE: 9HB) ("HeyBryan" or the "Company"), the creator of the HeyBryan app that connects home-maintenance Experts to homeowners for help with small tasks around the home, announces that all resolutions presented at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on February 21, 2020 were approved by the shareholders of the Company.





HeyBryan Media Inc. Annual General Meeting



The directors elected to return and serve for the ensuing year are Lance Montgomery, Michael Stulp and Spiros Margaris. Two new directors elected to the board are Rita Theil and Lianne Hannaway. Penny White did not stand for re-election as a director but continues to work with the Company as a consultant.

Rita Theil is a highly experienced investment banking executive with substantial board experience. Ms. Theil started her professional career as a lawyer with Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP in Toronto, before relocating to London, United Kingdom where she held a variety of investment banking roles at Dresdner Kleinwort and Citigroup. Ms. Theil has almost 30 years experience in both private and public companies, including with Scottish Water plc, Sierra Geothermal Corp., Threshold Power Trust, Global Water Resources, Allstate Insurance Company of Canada and NewGen Asset Management. Ms. Theil holds a Bachelor of Social Science, an LLB and an MBA; all from the University of Ottawa.

Lianne Hannaway is an experienced financial and accounting executive, After working at KPMG LLP Ms. Hannaway joined the TMX Group, which owns Canada's most prominent financial exchanges, where she held a variety of senior roles including acting as CFO for Shorcan-TMX (a subsidiary), and as Corporate Controller and Finance Director, Capital Markets, and then Managing Director, Business Finance and Controller for TMX Group. She previously served as a Member on the Board of Governors for Humber College. She has extensive experience advising on diversity issues, financial transformation at the corporate level and cross-functional collaboration in complex environments. Ms. Hannaway holds an Honours Bachelor of Mathematics and Master of Accounting, both from the University of Waterloo.

Mike Stulp, a director of HeyBryan since 2018, has over 15 years of experience in financial management and is currently the CFO of the Baeumler Group of Companies, overseeing Baeumler production and distribution for the Bryan Baeumler television shows in over 30 countries. Mr. Stulp holds an honors Bachelor degree in Business Administration from the University of Guelph-Humber.

Spiros Margaris, a director of HeyBryan since 2018, is a thought leader in the FinTech, blockchain and InsurTech industries, and was ranked No. 1 global influencer by Onalytica across all three categories. He is a frequent speaker at international FinTech and InsurTech conferences and publishes articles on innovation and thought leadership. Mr. Margaris has over 25 years of extensive financial experience in investment management and financial statement analysis and is the Founder of Margaris Ventures, a venture capitalist and advisory firm. Mr. Margaris holds an MBA from the University of Toronto.

Lance Montgomery, a director and President and CEO of HeyBryan, has spent over 15 years building organizations from early stage to acquisition. He has led multiple agency teams serving global brands across the continent and signing clients such as Keurig, 7-11 and Prana. In his latest role he led a full service agency that supported the largest Telco in Canada. Mr. Montgomery also has a significant technology industry background with end-to-end marketing & sales experience and success building top-tier technology teams. He was Managing Director at Cossette Inc, a marketing and advertising firm, Managing Director at Idea Rebel Interactive Inc., and Vice President of Business Development at MediaValet Inc., a digital asset management company. He has been involved in numerous app builds, such as BMW, Converse, infinity, Wiiv, and the 7-11 rewards app.

About HeyBryan Media Inc.:

HeyBryan Media (CSE: HEY) is a peer-to-peer marketplace app offering a friendly and seamless way for customers to connect with trusted and vetted Experts for everyday home-maintenance needs. Founded in 2018, the app is named after Canadian HGTV personality and one of the country's most trusted contractors, Bryan Baeumler.

Payments are processed through the HeyBryan app, eliminating the need for any in-person money exchange. Every Expert is background checked and credit checked to ensure a safe and secure experience for consumers. Typical tasks booked include handyman services, mounting or installation, furniture assembly, plumbing, painting, cleaning, lawn and yard maintenance, and more. HeyBryan accommodates busy schedules by allowing the independent workforce and consumers to communicate and work together. It's about real experts doing real work for real people.

