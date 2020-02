NOTICE, FEBRUARY 25, 2020 SHARES ENDOMINES AB: SHARES SUBSCRIBED WITH CONVERTIBLE LOAN A total of 16,533,333 shares will be traded as old shares as of February 26, 2020. Identifiers of Endomines AB's share: Trading code: ENDOM ISIN code: SE0008294334 Orderbook id: 94144 Number of shares: 113,447,640 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260