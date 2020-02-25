TYAN, an industry-leading server platform design manufacturer and a subsidiary of MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation, is exhibiting their latest embedded motherboards optimized for the intelligent edge to service a wide range of vertical markets including security, industrial automation, communication and networking at Embedded World 2020 from February 25th~27th, booth 2-311 in Nuremberg, Germany.

"Based on the Intel Xeon E-2200 processor and 9th Generation Intel Core i3/i5/i7 series processor, TYAN's embedded motherboards demonstrate how standard-based platforms powered by robust processors efficiently meet the demands of data analytics at the IoT edge," said Danny Hsu, Vice President of MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation's TYAN Business Unit. Hsu added, "With key features including compact form factors, a wide range of operating temperatures, and long product supply lifetime, our Tempest EX motherboards are the ideal choice to build up edge systems that can bridge compute, storage, and networking resources."

TYAN's embedded products provide 7-year supply lifecycle, wide operating temperature range of 0-55°C and optional EMC Class B certification on selected boards, which are highly required for most embedded IoT applications. The Tempest EX S5550-EX is equipped with up to four 1000Base-T LAN ports, three standard PCIe slots, eight SATA 6G ports, HD audio and display port interfaces in Micro-ATX form factor; the Tempest EX S5552-EX supports four 1000Base-T LAN ports, 8-port SAS 12G controller, four standard PCIe and an optional 32-bit legacy PCI slot in ATX form factor. Both S5550-EX and S5552-EX boards are well suited for industrial automation server applications. The Tempest EX S5555-EX with two display ports, one DVI-D port, and 7.1 channel high definition audio in Micro-ATX form factor is ideal for embedded workstation applications.

The Tempest EX S5557 features two 1000Base-T LAN ports, 12V DC power input and two display ports in Thin Mini-ITX form factor. The ultra-slim embedded motherboard is a perfect fit for IoT appliance deployment. Moreover, the Thunder CX GX38-B5550 is a 1U single-socket Intel Xeon E-2200 processor-based compact server for IoT and edge computing. Featuring up 4 DDR4 DIMM slots, up to 4 onboard GbE LAN ports, 1 PCIe x8 slot and two 3.5" internal SATA 6G drive bays within a 15" deep chassis, Thunder CX GX38-B5550 makes it a top choice for datacenters with space constraints.

