Liva Healthcare continues its impressive growth trajectory with the appointment of a Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) and 13 contract wins across healthcare providers, insurance and pharmaceutical organisations. This follows an investment of €8 million from three German venture funds in 2019.

Jonas Hjortshøj joins the senior leadership team at Liva as Chief Commercial Officer. Jonas brings over 10 years' of experience from the pharmaceutical industry to the role, where he has held several roles with Novo Nordisk. Most recently, Jonas led the Commercial Partnering activities In the Obesity area at Novo Nordisk, as Associate Global Director. Here, Jonas was instrumental for developing a next generation digital platform for patients and driving the company's digital health strategy for obesity.

Jonas will be taking his extensive experience and applying it to Liva's ambitious growth plans among the pharmaceutical and health insurance industries. Already, Liva has kicked off 2020 with 13 new contract wins, including two NHS England CCGs, several multinational pharmaceutical companies, and a contract extension with the Municipality of Copenhagen.

Liva Healthcare is a Copenhagen and London based health tech company that provides patients with access to a dedicated health coach for professional guidance, support and empathy. Regular coaching sessions help patients tackle chronic conditions through sustainable lifestyle and behaviour changes. The Liva programme has been proven to halt and reverse the progression of Type 2 diabetes.

Kristoffer From, CEO at Liva Healthcare, says: "We are delighted to announce Jonas' appointment at Liva. Jonas will be a key strategic asset as we embark on our ambitious European-wide expansion plan.

"Our digital coaching platform is proving instrumental in the global fight against Type 2 diabetes, obesity and heart disease. Our blend of scientific guidance and empathetic support results in long-term, sustainable, lifestyle changes for participants. We're proud to support healthcare professionals with our scalable and cost-effective solution."

Jonas Hjortshøj, CCO at Liva Healthcare, says: "I am excited and honoured to join Liva's fast paced and innovative team. I am looking forward to enhancing our value-proposition and cementing our position as a partner to some of the largest health insurers and pharmaceutical companies, while executing on our ambitious international growth plans."

