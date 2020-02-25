Netcracker to Accelerate Service Innovation with Distributed Agile DevOps Collaboration

Netcracker Technology announced today that it has extended its strategic partnership with Swisscom to bring Agile and DevOps processes and tools to the operations environment. The Joint Development agreement creates an environment that allows Netcracker and Swisscom to collaborate on software development, delivery and deployment of operational software based on Netcracker's Digital OSS suite, delivering significant time-to-market advantages and total cost of ownership (TCO) savings.

Swisscom, the leading telecommunications service provider in Switzerland, offers customers throughout the country a full range of sophisticated products and services, including fixed-line and mobile telephony and Internet services, digital television and IT and networking solutions. The company is well known as an industry innovator, serving multiple geographic locations, where speed to market is essential to meet and exceed customer expectations.

Swisscom will leverage Netcracker's distributed Agile and DevOps collaboration capabilities to drive the organization towards a new operational model. By jointly incorporating continuous integration (CI) and continuous development (CD) processes and tools, Swisscom will improve service upgrades and deliver newer services faster, adapting swiftly to its customers' demands. By automating development and deployment, Swisscom expects to significantly reduce its TCO.

"With Netcracker's deep and proven expertise in distributed Agile and DevOps ways of working, we can transform our operations model to focus on quality, stability and agility, as well as cost efficiency," said John de Keijzer, Head of DevOps Software at Swisscom. "Netcracker's Digital OSS will help us optimize our operations and ensure that our infrastructure can keep pace with new market and customer changes."

"As long-term strategic partners, Netcracker is delighted to be taking this important next step with Swisscom in their digital transformation journey," said Benedetto Spaziani, Vice President of Strategic Accounts at Netcracker Technology. "By collaboratively moving to a new joint operational model, Swisscom will gain the agility it needs to innovate faster with new services."

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, offers mission-critical digital transformation solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 25 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.

For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.

About Swisscom (Schweiz) AG

Swisscom, Switzerland's leading telecoms company, and one of its leading IT companies, is headquartered in Ittigen, close to the capital city Berne. Outside Switzerland, Swisscom has a presence on the Italian market in the guise of Fastweb. In 2019, 300 employees generated sales of CHF 11,453 million. It is 51% Confederation-owned and is one of Switzerland's most sustainable and innovative companies.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200225005140/en/

Contacts:

Erin O'Reilly

Netcracker Technology

+1-781-366-7049

Erin.Oreilly@Netcracker.com