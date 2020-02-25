EXCHANGE NOTICE, FEBRUARY 25, 2020 SHARES RAISIO OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION A total of 5,500 K-shares converted into V-shares will be traded together with the old V-shares of Raisio Oyj as of February 26, 2020. Identifiers of Raisio Oyj's shares: Trading code: RAIKV ISIN code: FI0009800395 Orderbook id: 24335 Number of shares: 31,449,468 Trading code: RAIVV ISIN code: FI0009002943 Orderbook id: 24336 Number of shares: 133,699,562 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260