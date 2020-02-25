With effect from February 26, 2020, the subscription rights in Hövding Sverige AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including March 9, 2020. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: HOVD TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0013801131 Order book ID: 190475 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from February 26, 2020, the paid subscription shares in Hövding Sverige AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: HOVD BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0013801149 Order book ID: 190476 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB