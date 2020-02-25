MDS Global Ltd, a leading BSS-as-a-Service provider, today announces that Steve Bowen has been appointed as its chief executive officer. Bowen will succeed Gary Bunney, who has decided the time is now right to hand over the reins for the next stage in MDS Global's development.

Bowen brings to MDS Global more than 25 years of executive leadership experience and a demonstrated track record of leading technology companies through growth. Prior to MDS Global, Bowen worked primarily in the consulting and outsourcing industries. At Accenture, he spent 10 years working in the technology thought-leadership and retail spaces, while at Xchanging, a Business Process Outsourcing company, he held a number of executive roles.

Bowen's role at MDS Global will be to lead the acceleration of innovation supporting Enterprise, MVNO and IoT service providers and specifically addressing the advancements in real-time processing, AI, cloud and network virtualisation.

MDS Global, recently acquired by Volaris, will leverage the Canadian owner's portfolio of companies to grow its international presence, both organically and through M&A, using the network to deliver industry solutions based on best-of-breed technology, products and services.

"I am honoured to lead this extraordinary company as MDS Global's Chief Executive Officer," said Bowen. "The company is on a positive growth trajectory and very well-positioned to continue building on its strong momentum. I look forward to working closely with our exceptional senior leadership team. MDS Global has talented people and we will capture the next wave of growth by remaining focused on serving our clients, delivering innovation in our solutions and providing the best career experiences for our people."

Outgoing CEO, Gary Bunney, said, "It's been a privilege to have led MDS Global throughout a strong period of growth in which we internationalised the business and grew our customer base. I am pleased that I leave the company in good shape, with a strong balance sheet and with an accomplished management team that can now further expand the business and continue to grow its value over the coming years."

The transition period to Bowen completes this month with Steve becoming CEO with immediate effect. In addition to his technology and leadership expertise, he has a passion for good food and drink, is a qualified chef, having gained a diploma at Leith's School of Food and Wine, and currently owns restaurants in Bristol and Cardiff.

About MDS Global

MDS Global, a leading BSS-as-a-Service provider of VNO, B2B and IoT solutions, look after all aspects of monetisation, assurance and customer steering for complex products and services. We offer a digital operating model in a DevOps context, which enhances stakeholder experiences and provides unprecedented business agility.

Headquartered in the UK, MDS Global's customers include BT Enterprise (UK), eir (Ireland), iD Mobile from Dixons Carphone (UK), TalkTalk (UK), Telefónica (UK), Vodafone (Germany, Greece and NL), Orange (Belgium), KPN (Netherlands) and Telia (Denmark).

For further information: www.mdsglobal.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200225005085/en/

Contacts:

Martine Naughton

MDS Global

Email: martine.naughton@mdsglobal.com

Tel: +44 (0) 7909 475815