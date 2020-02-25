Karamba Security, a world leader in embedded cybersecurity for connected devices, announced today the signing of a production agreement of its XGuard runtime integrity software, with SolarEdge, a global leader in smart energy.

As a leading global PV inverter manufacturer, with more than 1.25 million connected sites and more than 14GW of PV systems worldwide, SolarEdge places critical importance on protecting its connected inverters against cyberattacks in order to safeguard customer security and privacy. To provide superior self-protection, SolarEdge will embed Karamba Security's XGuard software into its products. Once embedded in SolarEdge's products, XGuard software continuously and automatically conducts runtime integrity checks. If XGuard software detects a deviation from factory settings (i.e. a hacking attempt), it will prevent and report the deviation to the SolarEdge management cloud.

"We are honored that SolarEdge has selected Karamba Security's XGuard as its prime cyber security solution to self-protect its inverters," said Ami Dotan, Karamba co-founder and CEO. "The energy market is becoming more connected and as such represents a lucrative attack target for hackers," he added. "SolarEdge is continuing its leadership track record in the energy market by ensuring that its customers are protected against cyberattacks. We are privileged to partner with SolarEdge on delivering a new level of security to the smart energy market."

"With the energy network being a potential target for cyberattacks, SolarEdge is taking a pro-active approach to uphold the integrity of the solar industry by setting a new benchmark for its cyber security," said Meir Adest, SolarEdge Chief Information Officer and Founder. "SolarEdge selected Karamba Security's XGuard solution due to its strong security measures, which is achieved with seamless integration to support fast time to market. We are excited to team up with this high-growth company."

Karamba will demonstrate XGuard at Embedded World, on February 25th and February 27th, in Nuremburg Germany, in booth 3A-533.

About Karamba Security

Karamba Security is the embedded security powerhouse, providing industry-leading embedded cybersecurity solutions for connected devices. Manufacturers in automotive, Industry 4.0, enterprise edge, and Industrial IoT rely on Karamba's products and services to seamlessly protect their connected devices against Remote Code Execution (RCE) and Command Injection. After over 50 successful engagements with Fortune 100 companies, automotive OEMs, tier-1 providers and other manufacturers, connected device manufacturers trust Karamba's award-winning solutions for protecting their customers against cyberthreats.

More information is available at www.karambasecurity.com and follow us on Twitter @KarambaSecurity.

