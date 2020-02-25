Avon Group of Companies Partners with Virgin Media

LONDON, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Avon Group of Companies, one of London's leading property investment companies, is announcing a two-year partnership with Virgin Media. The deal will initially be rolled out across 10,000 properties across the UK including London, Birmingham and Leeds, providing tenants with full access to Virgin Media's services.

Residents in Avon Group blocks will have access to Virgin Media's various broadband and entertainment bundles. This includes the UK's fastest widely available broadband with average headline speeds of 516Mbps, the option of a 4G mobile SIM with various data plans and top TV services with loads of channels including Sky Sports HD, Sky Cinema HD and BT Sport in 4K Ultra HD. Inclusive servicing, repairs and tech support is also included in the package at no extra cost.

Virgin Media is also bringing next generation gigabit broadband to its entire network of 15 million homes by the end of 2021 as part of its new Gig1 service.

The deal will see Avon Group partner with Virgin Media for at least two years, with a chance to extend the contract following that period.

Israel Moskovitz, CEO of Avon Group said: "We are delighted to announce a new two-year partnership with Virgin Media. Providing tenants with access to fast, full fibre internet and high-quality media is increasingly important for property investors and managers. As many of us come to rely on the internet, whether that is to work at home, stream TV programmes or support the latest Internet of Things devices, full fibre connections are essential for modern homes."

Paul Rusby, Business Development Director at Virgin Media, said: "This is great news for thousands of tenants who will be able to access a range of our incredible services, including the UK's fastest widely available broadband speeds. This is a brilliant partnership which increases awareness of our products and services and we'll be looking to explore similar opportunities."

About Avon Group of Companies

Avon Group of Companies are a specialist full-service asset and property investment company based in London. They have one of the largest privately held ground rent portfolios in the UK. Established in 1986, Avon GOC have two and a half decades of experience managing luxury and high-end property portfolios, including numerous high-quality residential buildings around the UK.

About Virgin Media

Virgin Media offers four multi award-winning services across the UK and Ireland: broadband, TV, mobile phone and landline. Their dedicated, ultrafast network delivers the fastest widely-available broadband speeds to homes and businesses and will be expanded through their Project Lightning programme, which could extend their network to up to 17 million premises.

Their interactive TV service brings live TV, thousands of hours of on-demand programming and the best apps and games to customers through a set-top box, as well as on-the-go through tablets and smartphones.

Virgin Mobile launched the world's first virtual mobile network and offers fantastic value and innovative services with 4G connectivity. They are also one of the largest fixed-line home phone providers in the UK and Ireland.

Through Virgin Media Business they support entrepreneurs, businesses and the public sector, delivering the fastest widely available broadband speeds and tailor-made services.

Virgin Media is part of Liberty Global, one of the world's leading converged video, broadband and communications companies. Liberty Global connects 11 million customers through operations in six countries across Europe subscribing to 25 million TV, broadband internet and telephony services. It also serves 6 million mobile subscribers.