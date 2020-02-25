Movebubble Announces New Partnership With Grainger

LONDON, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After enjoying unprecedented growth in 2019, Movebubble is excited to kick things off in 2020 with the announcement of a new long-term partnership with Grainger plc, the UK's largest listed residential landlord.

This partnership will see Grainger marketing a selection of its best private rental homes on the Movebubble platform, starting with newly launched buildings Millet Place in Pontoon Dock, East London, and Solstice Apartments in Milton Keynes.

Located in London's emerging Royal Dock, Millet Place offers 154 high-quality homes for rent right next to London's famous Thames Barrier. Millet Place, which is adjacent to the Pontoon Dock DLR station, provides renters with convenient lifestyle amenities on their doorstep in the form of new shops, landscaping and improved access to the local park,

Solstice Apartments launches in March 2020 and will comprise 139 one and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of Milton Keynes. Residents will benefit from a range of amenities, as well as parking facilities and superfast broadband access.

Residents in both Millet Place and Solstice Apartments will benefit from a range of on-site amenities, from outdoor terraces to a residents' lounge and fitness space. Dedicated management teams are also on hand to support any resident requests.

Movebubble CEO, Aidan Rushby, welcomes the partnership with Grainger, saying: "We're thrilled to partner with Grainger, who is a market leader in the UK's largest Build-to-Rent sector. It means we can provide even more high-calibre homes for renters, thanks to properties like Millet Place".

On partnering with Movebubble, Grainger Director of Lettings Jonathan Pitt said, "We're pleased to launch our partnership with Movebubble and feel confident that it will be a real asset in helping us to lease-up our exciting new developments in London's Pontoon Dock and Milton Keynes".

www.movebubble.com

About Movebubble

Movebubble is the fastest growing rental platform with over a half a million downloads connecting renters with properties 24/7, and making renting more transparent for everyone. Movebubble is here to make renting better with renters at the heart of everything. Our mission to create the world's best renting experience. Movebubble - doing it for the renters.