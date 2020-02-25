Nasdaq Copenhagen has decided to list 21 warrant(s) issued by Nordea Bank Abp with effect from 26.2.2020. The warrant(s) will be listed on the NSDX segment of the Nasdaq First North Denmark. (CPH Warrants Extend ME) Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Issuer Surveillance, surveillancedk@nasdaq.com, +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=758557