AAC CLYDE SPACE

FY19 proved to be a more challenging year than management expected originally. Encouragingly, order intake reached record levels and FY20 has started strongly. The project delays and resourcing issues now appear to have been addressed. Management expects strong revenue growth and a reduced EBITDA loss in FY20, with a positive result and free cash inflow in FY21. The new executive team are clearly focused on a robust delivery of the innovative solutions driving an increasingly high quality backlog.

