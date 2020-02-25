Asian Private Banker Names Fenergo as the Best KYC and Client Onboarding Solution of the Year

Fenergo Recognized for Its Strong Technology and Regulatory Expertise

SINGAPORE, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fenergo, the leading provider of digital transformation, customer journey and client lifecycle management (CLM) solutions for financial institutions, today announced it has been awarded "Best KYC and Client Onboarding Solution" by the Asian Private Banker Technology Awards. This accolade is testament to Fenergo's powerful technology suite and ability to ensure compliance with regulations relating to KYC and customer onboarding for financial institutions in APAC.

Fenergo is recognized for its end-to-end CLM regulatory onboarding and entity data management processes, which includes a secure document exchange channel that allows input from client and internal stakeholders. This removes data silos and centralizes required materials, while reducing the number of requests to the client. The proprietary intelligent rules-driven solution ensures compliance across multiple jurisdictions, and seamlessly integrates with a bank's client relationship management (CRM) system. Fenergo's CLM solution enables institutions to onboard clients 82% faster, improving the time to revenue while enhancing the overall client experience. With partnerships with Salesforce, Capgemini, PWC, Accenture, Refinitiv and many more, Fenergo has created a healthy ecosystem to provide clients with the best services and support available globally.

Fenergo's presence in APAC has grown exponentially in the past years with new clients such as HSBC, Standard Chartered, Bank of China, ICBC, Macquarie, CBA and ANZ, and offices opening in Tokyo, Singapore, Hong Kong, Sydney and Melbourne.

"APAC financial institutions are still grappling with the ever-increasing regulatory burden of complex due diligence rules," Greg Watson, Head of APAC, Fenergo. "To alleviate this, Fenergo's CLM streamlines the collection, centralization and sharing of client and counterparty data and documentation across the institution to help onboard new clients faster. This recognition is a testament to Fenergo's continued commitment to providing financial institutions with innovative and end to end onboarding solutions. We are honoured to be recognized by Asian Private Banker."

The Asian Private Banker Technology Awards are judged by their editorial team, and recognise the most successful and powerful technology solution providers enabling digital transformation and business process change within Asian private banks and wealth managers. The accolade marks another honour for Fenergo, which has recently been awarded for Best Solution in Regulatory Change Management by Regulation Asia, won the ASIA Fintech Exporter of the Year by Deloitte and named category leader in Chartis Research RiskTech100 2020 Report.

For more information about Fenergo please refer to: https://www.fenergo.com/company/contact-us.html

About Fenergo

Fenergo is the digital enabler of client and regulatory technology for financial services. It provides Client Lifecycle Management (CLM) software solutions for Financial Institutions including; Corporate & Institutional Banking, Commercial & Retail Banking, Asset Management, Private Banking & Wealth Management. Counting over 70 global Financial Institutions as clients, its award-winning CLM suite digitally transforms how Financial Institutions manage clients; from initial onboarding to KYC/AML and regulatory compliance, to data management and ongoing lifecycle KYC reviews and refreshes. Fenergo CLM empowers financial institutions to deliver a faster, compliant and digital customer experience while achieving a single client view across channels, products, business lines and jurisdictions.