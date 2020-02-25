Anzeige
Dienstag, 25.02.2020

25.02.2020 | 11:03
AECI Limited - Availability of Presentation

PR Newswire

London, February 25

AECI LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration Number 1924/002590/06)
Tax reference number: 9000008608
Share code: AFE
ISIN: ZAE000000220
Share code: AFEP
ISIN: ZAE000000238
Bond company code: AECI
LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85
("AECI" or "the Company")

ANNOUNCEMENT: AVAILABILITY OF PRESENTATION

AECI shareholders and bondholders are advised that a presentation on the Company's summarised audited consolidated financial results for the year ended 31 December 2019 will be made at 12:00 today, 25 February 2020 in Sandton.

The presentation will be available on AECI's website at or about that time via the following link: https://www.aeciworld.com/pdf/investors/presentations/2020/annual-results-presentation-2019.pdf

A recording of the presentation will also be available at or about 15:00 today via the following link: https://www.aeciworld.com/corporate-library-presentations.php

Woodmead, Sandton
25 February 2020

Sponsor: RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

