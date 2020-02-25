Invesco Enhanced Income Ltd - Result of AGM

INVESCO ENHANCED INCOME LIMITED

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Following the Annual General Meeting of Invesco Enhanced Income Limited held on 25 February 2020 at JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited, 28 Esplanade, St Helier, Jersey, JE2 3QA, the Board is pleased to announce that all the resolutions were duly passed.

Ordinary Business

1. To receive and consider the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 30 September 2019;

2. To elect Kate Bolsover as a Director of the Company'

3. To re-elect Peter Yates as a Director of the Company;

4. To elect Christine Johnson as a Director of the Company

5. To re-elect Michael Lombardi as a Director of the Company;

6. To re-elect Clive Spears as a Director of the Company;

7. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers CI LLP as auditor of the Company; and

8. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the auditor.

Special Business

The following resolutions were passed as special resolutions.

9. To disapply pre-emption rights and authorise the issue of up to 34,158,971 shares representing 20% of the total shares in issue as at 16 December 2019;

10. To renew the Directors' authority to make market purchases of the Company's shares up to 25,602,149 shares representing 14.99% of the total shares in issue as at 16 December 2019. These shares may be held as treasury shares; and

11. That the period of notice for general meetings of the Company (other than AGMs) shall not be less than 14 days; and

All Resolutions were duly passed on a show of hands.

A breakdown of the proxy votes registered is shown below:

Resolution Votes in Favour (including votes at the Chairman's Discretion) %age Votes Against %age Votes Withheld 1 32,040,410 99.98 4,847 0.02 15,219 2 31,857,073 99.96 11,276 0.04 192,127 3 31,908,842 99.93 23,007 0.07 128,627 4 31,856,073 99.96 12,276 0.04 192,127 5 31,907,842 99.94 19,160 0.06 133,474 6 31,908,842 99.94 18,160 0.06 133,474 7 31,925,004 99.77 73,173 0.23 62,299 8 32,006,497 99.94 19,538 0.06 34,441 9 31,478,004 98.38 519,196 1.62 63,276 10 31,956,585 99.82 58,771 0.18 45,120 11 32,039,110 99.98 7,147 0.02 14,219

The Company has 173,619,855 ordinary shares of 5p each in issue. On a poll these carry one vote per share and accordingly the total voting rights are 173,619,855. The above tables represent the number of votes registered.

