NNIT A/S: NNIT and Microsoft collaborate on cloud based standard solutions

NNIT and Microsoft collaborate on cloud based standard solutions

Two of the biggest players in the Danish IT-market connect to help Danish companies release their cloud potential.

Copenhagen, February 25, 2019 - Two of the largest players in the Danish IT industry, NNIT A/S and Microsoft Denmark, enter into an intensified collaboration to help Danish companies realize their cloud potential and support digital transformation.

The demand for cloud-based standard solutions continues to grow globally, as reflected in the double-digit growth rates in Microsoft's sales1. The sales growth leads to a growing demand for IT services and consulting services provided by NNIT when customers wish to realize the benefits of moving business in the cloud and strengthen innovation.

NNIT helps its customers make the most of the products across Microsoft's three clouds, Azure, MS365, and Dynamics 365. Many companies sit on an unresolved potential, which NNIT will help the, release, explains Jacob Hahn Michelsen, Senior Vice President, Public & Private, NNIT:

"Our customers are constantly demanding more cloud services, and with the help of our good people, they can quickly and safely get Microsoft's standard solutions clicked right into the business. NNIT wants to be Denmark's leading Microsoft house, so we are very pleased with the collaboration, which enables us to help more Danish companies make the most of buying cloud solutions."

The ambitions lead NNIT to invest heavily in competencies and capacity building. Through the first half of 2020, cooperation focuses on further training when further 200 NNIT employees will be certified across the three clouds. In addition, the ambition is reflected in NNIT's recruitment and acquisitions. With the successful acquisition of SCALES in 2017, NNIT became a leading provider of Dynamics 365 solutions in Denmark.

In January 2020, NNIT presented an adjusted strategy to provide Microsoft's standard solutions as an independent focus area. In addition, Microsoft products become crucial for many of the other focus areas of the strategy such as Data & AI, Cybersecurity and Digital workplace.

Claus Jul Christiansen, Commercial Partner Lead, Microsoft Denmark says about the collaboration: "In Microsoft, we are evolving from a focus on sales through partners towards a thorough partner philosophy in which we develop and sell each other's technology and solutions. Our collaboration with NNIT fits perfectly into this strategy, where our partners build on our technology and work with other partners to build repeatable solutions that can create increased value for our customers."

The collaboration concerns all three clouds but will focus in the first phase on managed services and security for Azure, security, enabling and end-user experience for M365, as well as Finance and Operations and Customer Engagement for Dynamics 365.

