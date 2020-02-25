Duke Mountain Resources, Inc.: XFC Secures Broadcast Contracts

DESTIN, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2020 / Duke Mountain Resources Inc. (OTC:DKMR) XFC has seized upon television network opportunities and will have all events televised on various platforms starting this year. XFC is a premier international mixed martial arts (MMA) organization based in Destin, Florida, with offices throughout the United States and South America. The XFC showcases both male and female fighters who historically have become the Next Generation of Champions as well as veterans who are established household names.

XFC President and COO Myron Molotky, is very excited to get the fighters back into the Hexagon with the emphasis on high level production and exposure for the rising stars representing countries from around the globe. "We are humbled and pleased with the outpouring of support for the relaunch of The XFC. Our network of fighters, coaches and management teams…as well as our fans... have been reaching out in record numbers," he said. "Initial broadcast contracts are currently secured as we will continue to execute the path that has created worldwide presence and platforms for our fans and fighters alike," said Molotky.

XFC's management team seeks to continue to develop an international presence for the company. XFC prides itself on rostering International fighters as witnessed over the years with 184 warriors representing 36 countries.

The Company's Chairman and CEO, Steve Smith believes that having the XFC's first fights in the USA is the best strategy. "Our culture is to introduce both male and female fighters from around the world, with an emphasis on rising stars and recognized veterans," said Smith. "We have learned that the strategy as a fighter first organization creates the strongest support from our fans. These warriors will earn their way in the Hexagon…nothing given."

XFC will release broadcast partners in joint press releases in the near future. All broadcast partners represent a wide variety of exposure for XFC including open TV, cable networks, streaming and digital platforms located in North America, Latin America, Europe and Africa.

Duke Mountain Resources Inc. (OTC: DKMR) became the primarily invested in the sports entertainment market of mixed martial arts. As the lead investor of Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc.("XFC"), DKMR became XFC and is the premier international mixed martial arts ("MMA") organization based in Destin Florida, with offices throughout the United States and South America. The Xtreme Fighting Championships (XFC) is the only publicly traded independent mixed martial arts (MMA) organization in the World. XFC was partnered with one of the largest open television broadcasters in Latin America - Rede TV! as well asTerra TV - the largest internet portal in the World, UOL - the largest internet portal in Latin America, and premium cable & satellite television network - HBO. The XFC has had over 184 exclusively signed fighters, representing over 35+ countries worldwide with much more growth expected. Boasting the signing of The Next Generation of Male & Female Superstars, the XFC is known for entertaining fans with the most action packed MMA events on television. The Next Generation of MMA.

