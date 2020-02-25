Saga Monetary Technologies: SAGA ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH ON-RAMPING PROVIDER, CARBON

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2020 / Saga Monetary Technologies (Saga) today announced a partnership with Carbon, a leader in payment solutions for the blockchain industry. As of today, users will be able to seamlessly purchase the Saga token (SGA) - the first global, stabilised, digital currency controlled by its holders - with credit or debit card through Carbon's on-ramp product, Fiber.

Fiber currently supports all Visa / Mastercard credit and debit cards, meaning users will also be able to make purchases in more than 180 currencies from most countries around the world. Thanks to Carbon's global and fast settlement, buyers will then be able to receive their SGA purchase to their personal wallets within minutes.

Commenting on the partnership, Ido Sadeh Man, Founder of Saga Monetary Technologies, said: "Effective on-ramping can be one of the main challenges facing new users looking to buy digital currencies with fiat money; Carbon has replaced the complicated and tedious process with a solution that allows users to onboard in a single step. In addition, because Carbon's offering is compliant by design, it was a natural partnership for Saga. We are looking forward to supporting the sustainable growth of the digital currency ecosystem through our combined offerings."

Sam Trautwein, CEO of Carbon, said: "Exploring new denominators for self-sovereign value storage and transmission is what drew most of the Carbon team into crypto. Saga has assembled an all-star team to tackle this challenge. We're very excited to play a role in Saga's journey."

About Carbon

Carbon-12 Labs, Inc. is a financial technology company based in Pacifica, California. Carbon was founded by former Stanford University computer science students and backed by top venture capital firms including Y Combinator, General Catalyst, and Digital Currency Group. Carbon's software and compliance stack allows users around the world to seamlessly buy a wide range of cryptocurrencies such as Saga at buy.carbon.money, and through partnerships with a diverse set of wallets, exchanges, and dapps. Carbon offers a robust anti-fraud stack, extensive developer support, and industry-leading low transaction fees.

About Saga

Saga is a UK company, limited by guarantee, working under not-for-profit principles. It is governed by applicable UK laws and regulations and has adopted KYC/AML procedures compliant with the strictest international standards and regulations. Ido Sadeh Man founded Saga in 2017, and his team today includes Barry Topf (chief economist), Dr. Ron Sabo (chief scientist), and many others.

Senior members of the Saga Advisory Board include Prof. Jacob A. Frenkel, PhD, chairman of JPMorgan Chase International and former governor of the Bank of Israel; Prof. Myron Scholes, Nobel laureate in economic sciences and professor emeritus at Stanford University; Leo Melamed, former chairman of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME); and Prof. Dan Galai, PhD, former dean of the School of Management at Hebrew University Jerusalem.

Accredited partners including Lightspeed Venture Partners, Mangrove Capital Partners, Vertex Ventures, Disruptive, Lool Ventures, and others have already demonstrated confidence in Saga's vision by participating in its $30M seed funding. This funding has made possible Saga's launch of the SGA token and the first steps toward the realization of Saga's vision for a fair and reliable global currency. For more information, visit www.saga.org.

